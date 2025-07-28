Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: 'James Bond' Sexpot Jane Seymour, 74, and Boyfriend John Zambetti Won't Be Walking Down the Aisle Soon... and It's All Because of Her Past Lovers

'James Bond' sexpot Jane Seymour, 74, refuses to marry John Zambetti because of her past lovers.

July 28 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Former James Bond sexpot Jane Seymour is all loved up with musician-boyfriend John Zambetti, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the four-time divorcée has nixed any talk of marriage, and it's likely to poke a hole in her romantic bubble.

Sources said the 74-year-old's failed knot-ties have left her extremely marriage-shy – and now she won't consider it.

No Need For A Husband!

David Green also clashed with theJayne Seymour over marriage before their relationship ended.

"She was flabbergasted when love came along at this stage in her life, but that doesn't mean she's willing to push everything she's worked so hard for to the side to make room for a husband," shared an insider.

"She loves John and spending time with him, but she likes the way things are. He has his place – she has hers."

"Of course, he's over all the time and spends the whole weekend at her Malibu house – but it's still her house."

While the 78-year-old music producer has brought up marriage several times, "she waves it away," noted the insider. "But he just can't accept it, and if Jane doesn't give in, there could be trouble down the line."

John Zambetti's hopes for a proposal were dashed during a romantic trip to Sardinia.

As RadarOnline.com reported, marriage was an issue between the beauty, who starred in the 1973 007 movie Live and Let Die, and her previous boyfriend, British film producer David Green.

The star of TV's Harry Wild mystery series has been with Zambetti since October 2023 after meeting on a blind date set up by a mutual friend.

Noted the source: "Jane and John just enjoyed a whirlwind trip to Sardinia for the Filming Italy event.

"If he was hoping to change her tune on marriage on that beautiful island, he was sorely disappointed."

