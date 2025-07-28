EXCLUSIVE: 'James Bond' Sexpot Jane Seymour, 74, and Boyfriend John Zambetti Won't Be Walking Down the Aisle Soon... and It's All Because of Her Past Lovers

"She was flabbergasted when love came along at this stage in her life, but that doesn't mean she's willing to push everything she's worked so hard for to the side to make room for a husband," shared an insider.

"She loves John and spending time with him, but she likes the way things are. He has his place – she has hers."

"Of course, he's over all the time and spends the whole weekend at her Malibu house – but it's still her house."

While the 78-year-old music producer has brought up marriage several times, "she waves it away," noted the insider. "But he just can't accept it, and if Jane doesn't give in, there could be trouble down the line."