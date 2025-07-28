EXCLUSIVE: Storm Brewing for Al Roker as Veteran 'Today' Show Meteorologist, 70, Faces a 'Forced Exit' With NBC Brass Eyeing a 'Fresh' Face
Sunny Al Roker brightens America's mornings, but behind NBC's shiny studio lights, storm clouds are gathering – and the veteran weatherman might need more than an umbrella to save his career, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources said while execs claim they're worried about Roker's health, the real forecast read –early retirement with a 90 percent chance of forced exit.
There's A Chance...Of Being Shown The Door
"Yes, Al's had medical scares," said one insider, pointing to the weathercaster's battles with blood clots, leg dressing and recent hospital stays. "But the timing of these 'concerns' is sketchier than a seven-day forecast."
Sources said NBC may be using "health" as a polite excuse for what is really a youthquake: "They want someone fresh. Less 'classic Al,' more TikTok-friendly," said a longtime producer. "This is ageism wrapped in a Band-Aid."
The Last Link To The Lauer Era
The 70-year-old TV icon – who has survived scandals, studio shake-ups and even Matt Lauer – may now be facing his final Today forecast.
Another source added: "He's the last link to the Lauer era, and they're itching to clean house.
"They're calling it a 'reboot' – while we're calling it a boot out the door. TV doesn't like to age, and neither do network execs."