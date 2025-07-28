EXCLUSIVE: How Denise Richards' Estranged Husband Aaron Phypers Spent $105K a MONTH – Without Having Any Income Revealed

Only four months after insisting she'd never get divorced again, Denise Richards' husband, Aaron Phypers, filed for the dissolution of their marriage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"It's not easy being married to me," the former Bond girl confessed on a March episode of her Bravo series Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, an inside look at her family and famous friends.

"It is not, and she said it," Phypers said.