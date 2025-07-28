EXCLUSIVE: How Denise Richards' Estranged Husband Aaron Phypers Spent $105K a MONTH – Without Having Any Income Revealed
Only four months after insisting she'd never get divorced again, Denise Richards' husband, Aaron Phypers, filed for the dissolution of their marriage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"It's not easy being married to me," the former Bond girl confessed on a March episode of her Bravo series Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, an inside look at her family and famous friends.
"It is not, and she said it," Phypers said.
Phypers Changed His Mind
"Yeah, I'm never getting divorced again," Richards, 54, continued. "Even if we hate each other, I'm not gonna f**king get divorced."
She split from her first husband, Charlie Sheen, in 2005 after three years of marriage.
"No, we'll just have different homes or something," Phypers clarified. "But we're not gonna hate each other."
But apparently he changed his mind, because on July 7, the wellness guru, 52, filed for divorce after six years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences."
Despite claiming in court documents that he had zero income last year, he estimated his monthly expenses are a whopping $105,000, including $18,000 on rent, $5,000 on repairs, $7,000 on child care, $10,000 on groceries, $15,000 on eating out, $8,000 on utilities, $500 on his cell phone, $5,000 on laundry and $20,000 on clothing.
He alleged in the filing that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum makes over $250,000 a month from a variety of projects, including TV shows, brand deals, and her OnlyFans account.
The actress shares two daughters, Sami, 21, and Lola, 20, with Sheen, and adopted her youngest daughter, Eloise, 14, who has developmental delays, in 2011. Phypers legally adopted her in 2019.
In his divorce filing, Phypers also requested he retain possession of his power tools, 2018 Indian Dark Horse motorcycle, and Shelby GT500 sports car.
Phypers was previously married to Desperate Housewives star Nicollette Sheridan for six months after they secretly tied the knot in 2015.