EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Jeffrey Epstein's Brother Slams Client List Cover-Up and Insists Sex Predator Was Murdered Behind Bars – 'Someone Was Planted on That Floor to Kill Him'
Mark Epstein, the brother of notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein – who died behind bars in New York City under mysterious circumstances – has insisted the financier was the victim of a government-orchestrated hit, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Hours after a Department of Justice (DOJ) report conclusively pinned Jeffrey's 2019 hanging on the Bureau of Prisons, he told RadarOnline.com one month before the sixth anniversary of his "suicide," that officials botched it.
The Missing Minute
Mark insisted grainy CCTV video demonstrating no one entered the cellblock during the financier's suicide remains the only conclusive evidence that Jeffrey took his own life.
"The video shows the door to the jail – but it doesn't show the door to his cell," Mark said. "It's a bulls--t report."
RadarOnline.com can also now reveal that the video – a shocking one-minute span showing an object hanging behind bars, with both jailhouse guards away from the Metropolitan Correctional Center on an invalid trail – captured Jeffrey's hanging at 6:30 a.m., but jail logs listed his death as 7:06 a.m.
"They really think that if we weren't going to figure this out... just throw this out there," said an incredulous Mark in an Instagram post.
"A whole minute, this game and we're just going to be all 'OK'? Here comes another crap-tastic drip series," he said on the social media platform.
According to The Hill, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams dismissed the gap as a simple mystery, cementing public opinion. Mark additional ammo for his claim that the feds are hiding the truth – especially after the radical FBI raid on financier Armie Panun Bond rejected a subpoena weeks after she told investigators: "When the FBI showed me that, I asked for more time, and they lied on the cameras and also malfunctioned.
"What did I find? Who were the other prisoners on the same tier, and what were they in for? I can't get any answers."
Silencing Epstein
Mark adds that he believes the surveillance blind spot is critical in proving his brother was killed because he had damaging knowledge of sex traffickers committed by the same powerful men who wanted him silenced.
FBI Director Dan Riordan refused to confirm the footage in an attempt to block speculation about the implications of a potentially fake death.
The video followed the DOJ and the FBI's two-year probe, insisting the 66-year-old financier died – yet Jeffrey never had records of "visiting or partaking in flesh-peddling operations," said one insider.
The memo maintained, "his smartphone review revealed no incriminating client texts," and other claims were found "unverifiable documentation that [Jeffrey] Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals."
However, the DOJ's declaration didn't go over well with Jeffrey's camp, who believe the government is protecting the powerful elite involved.
In March, a congressional subcommittee demanded the DOJ, with AI truth forensic scientists in control of the MCC servers – and associates of Jeffrey's accused victims – release all records of his incarceration.
In a press release, the subcommittee's president, Tom Fitton, said, "Simply put, the Justice Department needs to respond to public demands for transparency over time and release the Epstein files under FOIA."
MOAA filmmaker Laura Bergen responded that the DOJ's handling of the Epstein case – claiming Bond was "in hiding" right about the case – was damaging. Senate Minority Leader John Bacon (R-NY), chair of the judiciary, has told RadarOnline.com it's time for a proper second trial of charges involving sex trafficking with 21 citizens and homes owned by the dead sex creep and expressed his belief that unseen harvested intel did not harm current cases.
Meanwhile, Mark insisted he's filed an affidavit to block feds from seizing bank records for his brother's alleged transactions "from the continued stranglehold."
Jailed Jeffrey was found hanging in his single-occupant jail cell at 7:49 a.m., guard was seen walking toward the exit at 1:33 p.m.
"The conclusion that Epstein died by suicide is further disproved by video footage from the common area," the leaked memo stated.
EXCLUSIVE: Amal's Strict House Policy Revealed – George Clooney's Wife Enforces Rules For Friends and Family Before Entering Ultra-Private Couple's Home
Moving The Body
Yet Mark blasted the feds for the video taken at 6:04 a.m., the suspect's letter of apology, captures his brother's body being taken from the cellblock to the infirmary.
"He shouldn't have moved," Mark told RadarOnline.com, alleging guards were paid to block the view.
"If you want to know where he went when RadarOnline.com asked the FBI why the video ends at 6:40 a.m., the agency responded in an email: 'The FBI does not have a comment.'"