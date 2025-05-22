EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein's Brother Reveals Grisly 'Proof' On Sibling's Corpse He Believes Proves Pedophile Financier Was Murdered Over 'What He Knew'

Epstein, 66, was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York on August 10, 2019, while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

The medical examiner ruled the death a suicide, but the circumstances around his death have continued to fuel conspiracy theories. Patel and Bongino rejected those theories during an appearance on Fox News.

"You said Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide," anchor Maria Bartiromo asked Patel, adding: "People don't believe it."

Patel replied: "Everyone has a right to their opinion. As someone who has worked as a public defender, as a prosecutor who's been in that prison system, who has been at the Metropolitan Detention Center, who's been in segregated housing – you know a suicide when you see one."

Bongino, 49, added: "He killed himself. I've seen the whole file. He killed himself."

He later wrote on X: "There's no evidence in the case file suggesting otherwise. If new evidence surfaces, I'm happy to re-evaluate."

Mark Epstein, however, said the claims made by Patel and Bongino were baseless.

He raged: "He has no idea what the f*** he's talking about,’ he said of Patel. "He wasn't there, he didn't see the body, he didn't see the autopsy."