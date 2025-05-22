EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein's Brother Reveals Grisly 'Proof' On Sibling's Corpse He Believes Proves Pedophile Financier Was Murdered Over 'What He Knew'
Jeffrey Epstein's brother has astonishingly hit out at officials who back the ruling his sibling died by suicide while in federal custody, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Mark Epstein has blasted: "It would be a lot easier for me if I thought it was suicide, but there's a long list of things that point away from it."
We can reveal the 69-year-old art collector and younger brother of Epstein spoke out following a televised interview in which former Trump administration officials Kash Patel and Dan Bongino reiterated the official cause of death for the disgraced financier.
Huge Mystery
Epstein, 66, was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York on August 10, 2019, while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.
The medical examiner ruled the death a suicide, but the circumstances around his death have continued to fuel conspiracy theories. Patel and Bongino rejected those theories during an appearance on Fox News.
"You said Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide," anchor Maria Bartiromo asked Patel, adding: "People don't believe it."
Patel replied: "Everyone has a right to their opinion. As someone who has worked as a public defender, as a prosecutor who's been in that prison system, who has been at the Metropolitan Detention Center, who's been in segregated housing – you know a suicide when you see one."
Bongino, 49, added: "He killed himself. I've seen the whole file. He killed himself."
He later wrote on X: "There's no evidence in the case file suggesting otherwise. If new evidence surfaces, I'm happy to re-evaluate."
Mark Epstein, however, said the claims made by Patel and Bongino were baseless.
He raged: "He has no idea what the f*** he's talking about,’ he said of Patel. "He wasn't there, he didn't see the body, he didn't see the autopsy."
Family Fury
Mark added he personally purchased and tested a bedsheet similar to the one his brother allegedly used to hang himself.
"I don’t think that sheet could have held his weight, it would have torn," he said.
Mark also criticized former Attorney General Bill Barr, 74, calling his account of events in Epstein's New York jail cell where his lifeless body was found "asinine and ludicrous."
According to Mark, Barr claimed to have personally viewed surveillance footage proving no one entered or left Epstein’s cell block.
"When I heard that I said this is a cover-up," he said. "There are six levels of security in that prison before you get to that tier. But there were 11 or 12 inmates on the tier. They would not have to go in or out of the tier to kill somebody in their cell."
He also pointed out inconsistencies in the autopsy report and prison records, including the rapid change of the cause of death from "pending further study" to suicide.
Grim Evidence
"If you ask any pathologist, it takes weeks before you get an answer," he fumed. "What further study was done in those few days that led to that determination?"
Mark also said his brother was clean-shaven in autopsy photos, though prison shaving schedules would suggest otherwise.
"He was hairy," he said. "If he had only been dead for two hours, there would have been more stubble."
Powerful Pals
And he claimed lividity was found on Epstein's upper back, rather than on the legs and buttocks as expected in a hanging.
"That’s startling. That blood would not have traveled up into his back," he said.
Mark said Epstein told him during the 2016 U.S. presidential race: "If I said what I knew about both candidates they’d have to cancel the election."
In short, he believes his brother was murdered for "what he knew" and "what he had on people."