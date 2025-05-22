Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives

EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein's Brother Reveals Grisly 'Proof' On Sibling's Corpse He Believes Proves Pedophile Financier Was Murdered Over 'What He Knew'

bill gates controversial friendship jeffrey epstein foolish melinda divorce
Source: MEGA

Mystery still shrouds Jeffrey Epstein's apparent suicide.

May 22 2025, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jeffrey Epstein's brother has astonishingly hit out at officials who back the ruling his sibling died by suicide while in federal custody, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Mark Epstein has blasted: "It would be a lot easier for me if I thought it was suicide, but there's a long list of things that point away from it."

We can reveal the 69-year-old art collector and younger brother of Epstein spoke out following a televised interview in which former Trump administration officials Kash Patel and Dan Bongino reiterated the official cause of death for the disgraced financier.

Article continues below advertisement

Huge Mystery

Article continues below advertisement
//jeffrey epstein suicide hanging pp
Source: MEGA

The pedophile was found dead in his New York jail cell.

Article continues below advertisement

Epstein, 66, was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York on August 10, 2019, while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

The medical examiner ruled the death a suicide, but the circumstances around his death have continued to fuel conspiracy theories. Patel and Bongino rejected those theories during an appearance on Fox News.

"You said Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide," anchor Maria Bartiromo asked Patel, adding: "People don't believe it."

Patel replied: "Everyone has a right to their opinion. As someone who has worked as a public defender, as a prosecutor who's been in that prison system, who has been at the Metropolitan Detention Center, who's been in segregated housing – you know a suicide when you see one."

Bongino, 49, added: "He killed himself. I've seen the whole file. He killed himself."

He later wrote on X: "There's no evidence in the case file suggesting otherwise. If new evidence surfaces, I'm happy to re-evaluate."

Mark Epstein, however, said the claims made by Patel and Bongino were baseless.

He raged: "He has no idea what the f*** he's talking about,’ he said of Patel. "He wasn't there, he didn't see the body, he didn't see the autopsy."

Article continues below advertisement

Family Fury

Article continues below advertisement
epstein bed sheet noose
Source: Metropolitan Corrections Center- CBS

Epstein's brother says the sheet his sibling apparently used to kill himself would not have held his weight.

Article continues below advertisement

Mark added he personally purchased and tested a bedsheet similar to the one his brother allegedly used to hang himself.

"I don’t think that sheet could have held his weight, it would have torn," he said.

Mark also criticized former Attorney General Bill Barr, 74, calling his account of events in Epstein's New York jail cell where his lifeless body was found "asinine and ludicrous."

According to Mark, Barr claimed to have personally viewed surveillance footage proving no one entered or left Epstein’s cell block.

"When I heard that I said this is a cover-up," he said. "There are six levels of security in that prison before you get to that tier. But there were 11 or 12 inmates on the tier. They would not have to go in or out of the tier to kill somebody in their cell."

He also pointed out inconsistencies in the autopsy report and prison records, including the rapid change of the cause of death from "pending further study" to suicide.

Article continues below advertisement

Grim Evidence

Article continues below advertisement
epstein sheets on floor
Source: Metropolitan Corrections Center- CBS

Mark Epstein says there are signs on Epstein's corpse showing he didn't take his life.

Article continues below advertisement

"If you ask any pathologist, it takes weeks before you get an answer," he fumed. "What further study was done in those few days that led to that determination?"

Mark also said his brother was clean-shaven in autopsy photos, though prison shaving schedules would suggest otherwise.

"He was hairy," he said. "If he had only been dead for two hours, there would have been more stubble."

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Michelle and Barack Obama

EXCLUSIVE: Barack Obama's VERY Frank Dating Advice Revealed as Rumors About His and Michelle's 'Secret Divorce' Go Into Overdrive

kim kardashian nipple piercings desperate bid keep new lovers interested after kanye west split pp

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian Got Nipple Piercings 'As Part of Desperate Bid to Keep New Lovers Interested' in Wake of Painful Kanye West Split

Article continues below advertisement

Powerful Pals

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
virginia giuffre bill clinton jeffrey epstein island
Source: MEGA

Clinton was in Epstein's infamous black book of contacts.

And he claimed lividity was found on Epstein's upper back, rather than on the legs and buttocks as expected in a hanging.

"That’s startling. That blood would not have traveled up into his back," he said.

Mark said Epstein told him during the 2016 U.S. presidential race: "If I said what I knew about both candidates they’d have to cancel the election."

In short, he believes his brother was murdered for "what he knew" and "what he had on people."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.