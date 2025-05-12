BOMBSHELL: Prince Andrew’s Ex-Crisis Manager Caught on Tape Claiming Duke ‘F---ed Underage Girls’ During Epstein Friendship

The staggering claim is a massive reversal for Bryan, who once defended Andrew publicly and even advised him privately after his now-infamous 2019 BBC Newsnight interview, in which the Duke denied ever meeting Virginia Giuffre, the late Epstein accuser who claimed she was 17 when she was trafficked to Andrew.

In that interview, Andrew insisted he couldn’t have been with Giuffre because he was at Pizza Express in Woking and famously claimed he couldn’t sweat.

Following the public backlash from that disastrous appearance, Bryan said he was asked to help the royal manage the fallout.