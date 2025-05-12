Your tip
BOMBSHELL: Prince Andrew’s Ex-Crisis Manager Caught on Tape Claiming Duke ‘F---ed Underage Girls’ During Epstein Friendship

Split photo of Prince Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew's ex-crisis manager made a startling claim about the disgraced royal.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 12 2025, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

Prince Andrew is facing bombshell sex allegations again – this time from inside his own former inner circle.

In damning hidden camera footage, the Duke of York’s ex-crisis adviser, John Bryan, is caught on tape alleging the royal had sex with underage girls while associated with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Andrew Slept With 'Underage Girls,' Ex-Crisis Manager Claims

prince andrew nightmare grows jeffrey epstein video virginia giuffre
Source: MEGA

Andrew's former crisis manager, John Bryan, claimed the disgraced royal – here with Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell – slept with 'underage girls.'

The explosive footage was captured by controversial conservative provocateur James O’Keefe, founder of Project Veritas.

In the secretly recorded clip, Bryan told an undercover female reporter: “I was really p----- because he lied to me. Then I did a big thing in the Daily Mail saying I believed Andrew … and then I found out he was lying. I was so p-----.”

When the journalist pressed him on what Andrew allegedly lied about, Bryan replied: “That he was f------ underage girls.”

Now Watch The Video

The staggering claim is a massive reversal for Bryan, who once defended Andrew publicly and even advised him privately after his now-infamous 2019 BBC Newsnight interview, in which the Duke denied ever meeting Virginia Giuffre, the late Epstein accuser who claimed she was 17 when she was trafficked to Andrew.

In that interview, Andrew insisted he couldn’t have been with Giuffre because he was at Pizza Express in Woking and famously claimed he couldn’t sweat.

Following the public backlash from that disastrous appearance, Bryan said he was asked to help the royal manage the fallout.

X-Rated Run-In With Andrew's Ex-Wife

prince andrew sarah ferguson
Source: MEGA

Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson was once captured in an embarrassing moment with Bryan

He reportedly created a five-page crisis management plan urging Andrew to express sympathy for Epstein’s victims – a plan the Duke ultimately ignored.

Bryan, a businessman who dated Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson for six years in the 1990s, was once a fixture in royal gossip himself after being photographed apparently sucking her toes during a vacation in France while she was still married to Andrew.

The scandal caused a media firestorm and reportedly led to Queen Elizabeth ordering Ferguson to leave Balmoral, while Prince Philip never spoke to her again.

prince andrew sarah ferguson
Source: MEGA

She was booted from Balmoral Castle by the Queen.

Despite the fallout, Bryan remained close with both Sarah and Andrew in the decades that followed.

The timing of the video's release is particularly sensitive. Just last month, Giuffre was reported to have died by suicide, a ruling that some members of her family dispute, suggesting possible foul play.

Several other figures linked to Epstein – including Epstein himself and French model agent Jean-Luc Brunel – also died under suspicious circumstances.

Blackmailing The Queen?

florida politician trump task force demands epstein files release
Source: MEGA

Bryan claimed Epstein wanted to blackmail the Queen at one point.

In the 2022 Daily Mail piece Bryan referenced in the tape, he suggested Epstein’s true goal was to blackmail the Queen, not Andrew, who he insisted had no money of his own.

“I truly believe Epstein was going after her, but Andrew never gave him the ammunition to do so,” he claimed at the time.

Now, however, Bryan’s tone has dramatically shifted.

A friend of Andrew, 65, rebuffed the claims, telling The Daily Beast the footage was nothing more than “dinner party bragging.” The source also confirmed the prince and Bryan are no longer in regular contact.

As of now, Andrew has not issued a formal public comment on the video – and his former spokesman remains unreachable.

