EXCLUSIVE: Gwyneth Paltrow Accused of 'Staging' Husband Brad Falchuk Praise As Rumors Erupt Her Marriage is Dying in Wake of X-Rated Confessions About Her Sex Life With Famous Exes
Gwyneth Paltrow stirred the pot this week when she shared an apparent heartfelt text from her husband, Brad Falchuk, on her podcast, a message she said made her "cry a little."
But her intimate praise is now the focus of major skepticism, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as fans are now accusing Paltrow of orchestrating the moment and faking the message, amid swirling rumors that her marriage is under strain.
'Needy' Paltrow?
The Goop founder and actress married Falchuk, a television producer behind Glee and American Horror Story, in 2018. She read aloud a message she said she had received from him on her most recent podcast.
It read: "I honestly don’t know if I have a favorite thing about you. I truly love every aspect of you, your physical beauty, the way your body moves through space, the way you disappear a little when you're working, the way your hands add something to a pan, your love of dirty jokes and well-plastered walls."
Falchuk's message continued with compliments on Paltrow's knowledge of art, comfort in vulnerability, disdain for insincerity, and even how she behaves when "needy" or "angry on the road."
It also closed: "I love how hard you try and how often you succeed… I can keep going if you'd like."
But the public's and insiders' reactions have been divided. Many online commenters and our sources have labeled the message "cringeworthy" and dismissed it as staged and "fake."
One said: "She wrote this herself, no way Brad actually sent that." Another sneeringly called it "performance art," questioning the authenticity of the affection on display.
A source close to the couple alleged: "There’s been talk about the marriage privately for a while. Gwyneth’s very aware of public perception – she knows how to control the narrative and she is desperately trying to convey a public image all is perfect in her relationship."
On The Rocks Over Wild Sex Comments?
Rumors over the couple's relationship have heightened in recent weeks, largely fueled by Paltrow's candid and sometimes very explicit comments about past sexual relationships with actors Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck.
The speculation comes after insiders told us Paltrow’s marriage has been sent spiraling into crisis amid the wave of claims about her sex life with her exes in Gwyneth Paltrow: The Biography by Amy Odell.
The unauthorized tell-all is filled with revealing claims about her sex life with A-list exes Affleck, 52, and Pitt, 61. Though the book was not authored by Paltrow herself, insiders told us it’s taking a toll on Paltrow’s six-year marriage to Falchuk, 54.
"Brad really believes Gwyneth misses those wild, high-profile years," a source alleged. "Back when she was a young star, dating Hollywood’s elite. The book has dragged all of that back into the spotlight, and in the most graphic way possible."
In the book, Odell claims Paltrow confided to friends about Affleck's alleged fetish, him loving to "teab--" her, and paints their sex life as "red-hot," even while she hated his drinking and gambling habits.
According to an insider, Falchuk is getting more furious by the day over the claims.
They alleged: "He’s usually shrugged off her habit of oversharing, but there's only so much anyone can take. Gwyneth's bluntness has created tension before, but what’s tough this time is that she’s not even the one saying it, and somehow that stings more for Brad."