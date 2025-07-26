EXCLUSIVE: Gwyneth Paltrow Accused of 'Staging' Husband Brad Falchuk Praise As Rumors Erupt Her Marriage is Dying in Wake of X-Rated Confessions About Her Sex Life With Famous Exes

The Goop founder and actress married Falchuk, a television producer behind Glee and American Horror Story, in 2018. She read aloud a message she said she had received from him on her most recent podcast.

It read: "I honestly don’t know if I have a favorite thing about you. I truly love every aspect of you, your physical beauty, the way your body moves through space, the way you disappear a little when you're working, the way your hands add something to a pan, your love of dirty jokes and well-plastered walls."

Falchuk's message continued with compliments on Paltrow's knowledge of art, comfort in vulnerability, disdain for insincerity, and even how she behaves when "needy" or "angry on the road."

It also closed: "I love how hard you try and how often you succeed… I can keep going if you'd like."