Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Ozzy Osbourne
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: The Untold Story of How a Vasectomy Squatted Away Claims Ozzy Osbourne Fathered a Love Child Before Tragic Death

Photo of Ozzy Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Ozzy Osbourne used his vasectomy to shoot down a secret lovechild 'extortion attempt.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 25 2025, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

A groupie once claimed Ozzy Osbourne fathered her son, but the Prince of Darkness was able to easily dismiss her allegations thanks to a medical procedure, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Ozzy, who died aged 76 on July 22 after a years-long battle with Parkinson's, was accused of fathering heavy-metal fan Sheron Lutz's child, who she named Ozzy Jr., after a sexual encounter in 1996.

Article continues below advertisement

'Extortion Attempt'

Photo of Ozzy Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Ozzy died aged 76 on July 22 after a years-long battle with Parkinson's.

Lutz's lawyer sent Ozzy a letter demanding he pay her an unspecified out-of-court settlement, but the former Black Sabbath frontman wasn't having it.

Ozzy said: "Look, this is a con job, pure and simple. It's an extortion attempt, a shakedown, and I have no intention of making any payment."

The rocker added: "The most precious things I have are my marriage and my children, and now someone is trying to destroy the harmony in my family. It's not going to happen."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of the Osbournes
Source: MEGA

Ozzy had two biological children with his first wife and three biological children with Sharon Osbourne.

Ozzy insisted there was no way he could have fathered Lutz's child for one very simple but significant reason: He had a vasectomy in 1986.

The rock legend had two children, daughter Jessica and son Louis, with his first wife Thelma Riley. He also adopted Riley's then-five-year-old son Elliot, whom she had in a previous relationship.

When he married his second wife, Sharon, in 1982, the couple welcomed three children together: daughters Aimee and Kelly and son Jack.

Shortly after Jack was born in November 1985, Ozzy had a vasectomy.

Article continues below advertisement

Ozzy Swears On His Children He Never Cheated

Photo of The Osbournes
Source: MEGA

Ozzy swore on 'a stack of Holy Bibles' he never met Lutz.

The Crazy Train singer further claimed he's never met Lutz, as he vehemently denied her allegations.

He said: "My wife Sharon and I have had our ups and downs, like every other married couple. But, my hand on my heart and swearing on a stack of Holy Bibles, I don't even know what this woman looks like.

"What she's saying is an absolute, categorical lie, and I'd go to the ends of the earth to prove it.

"I swear on my children that it's nonsense."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Ozzy said his accuser 'needs psychiatric help.'

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Hulk Hogan in 2007

EXCLUSIVE: Hulk Hogan Funeral Plan War Erupts — Over Whether He'll Be Buried in Suit or Wrestling Spandex

Photo of The Osbournes

EXCLUSIVE: How Ozzy Osbourne’s Family is Set to Be Ripped Apart By $230Million Inheritance Battle

When Lutz was previously approached for an interview, she refused.

Lutz added: "My only concern is for the privacy of my child."

At the time, friends said Lutz had three children with three separate fathers. She was said to have named one of children Damien after The Omen.

Ozzy said: "I think this woman clearly needs psychiatric help.

"Actually, I feel sorry for the poor child, because he's being used as a pawn in her game. He may be the biggest victim in all of this."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

While Ozzy denied having a secret lovechild, many fans were surprised to learn of his children from his marriage after his death. Fans were familiar with Kelly and Jack from the family's reality show, The Osbournes.

Ozzy's family confirmed his death in a statement, saying: "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning.

"He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

The statement was signed "Sharon, Aimee, Kelly, Jack, and Louis."

Although Jessica was left out of the statement, she shared a tribute to her father on her Instagram Story, adding: "RIP Ozzy."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.