EXCLUSIVE: The Untold Story of How a Vasectomy Squatted Away Claims Ozzy Osbourne Fathered a Love Child Before Tragic Death
A groupie once claimed Ozzy Osbourne fathered her son, but the Prince of Darkness was able to easily dismiss her allegations thanks to a medical procedure, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Ozzy, who died aged 76 on July 22 after a years-long battle with Parkinson's, was accused of fathering heavy-metal fan Sheron Lutz's child, who she named Ozzy Jr., after a sexual encounter in 1996.
'Extortion Attempt'
Lutz's lawyer sent Ozzy a letter demanding he pay her an unspecified out-of-court settlement, but the former Black Sabbath frontman wasn't having it.
Ozzy said: "Look, this is a con job, pure and simple. It's an extortion attempt, a shakedown, and I have no intention of making any payment."
The rocker added: "The most precious things I have are my marriage and my children, and now someone is trying to destroy the harmony in my family. It's not going to happen."
Ozzy insisted there was no way he could have fathered Lutz's child for one very simple but significant reason: He had a vasectomy in 1986.
The rock legend had two children, daughter Jessica and son Louis, with his first wife Thelma Riley. He also adopted Riley's then-five-year-old son Elliot, whom she had in a previous relationship.
When he married his second wife, Sharon, in 1982, the couple welcomed three children together: daughters Aimee and Kelly and son Jack.
Shortly after Jack was born in November 1985, Ozzy had a vasectomy.
Ozzy Swears On His Children He Never Cheated
The Crazy Train singer further claimed he's never met Lutz, as he vehemently denied her allegations.
He said: "My wife Sharon and I have had our ups and downs, like every other married couple. But, my hand on my heart and swearing on a stack of Holy Bibles, I don't even know what this woman looks like.
"What she's saying is an absolute, categorical lie, and I'd go to the ends of the earth to prove it.
"I swear on my children that it's nonsense."
When Lutz was previously approached for an interview, she refused.
Lutz added: "My only concern is for the privacy of my child."
At the time, friends said Lutz had three children with three separate fathers. She was said to have named one of children Damien after The Omen.
Ozzy said: "I think this woman clearly needs psychiatric help.
"Actually, I feel sorry for the poor child, because he's being used as a pawn in her game. He may be the biggest victim in all of this."
While Ozzy denied having a secret lovechild, many fans were surprised to learn of his children from his marriage after his death. Fans were familiar with Kelly and Jack from the family's reality show, The Osbournes.
Ozzy's family confirmed his death in a statement, saying: "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning.
"He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."
The statement was signed "Sharon, Aimee, Kelly, Jack, and Louis."
Although Jessica was left out of the statement, she shared a tribute to her father on her Instagram Story, adding: "RIP Ozzy."