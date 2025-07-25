Ozzy Osbourne's Heartbreak: Rock Legend Tried in Vain to Save Def Leppard’s Steve Clark from Booze-Fueled Death

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Prince of Darkness couldn’t stop Def Leppard guitarist Steve Clark’s fatal descent into addiction.

Ozzy Osbourne did everything he could to pull his best friend back from the brink.

Ozzy looked frail and walked with a cane in one of his final photos.

Ozzy, who had fought his own war with substance abuse for decades, desperately tried to intervene and help Clark find sobriety.

“I realized Steve had a problem, and I tried to help," Ozzy, who was also a recovering alcoholic, once said. "Steve will be sadly missed. He was a great guy.”

On January 8, 1991, Clark was found dead on his couch by his girlfriend, Janie Dean. He was just 30 years old.

A postmortem examination revealed that he had died from respiratory failure caused by a lethal combination of alcohol and prescription drugs.

His blood alcohol level was an astonishing 0.30, and morphine was found in his system.