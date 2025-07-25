EXCLUSIVE: Hulk Hogan Funeral Plan War Erupts — Over Whether He'll Be Buried in Suit or Wrestling Spandex
Terry Gene Bollea, better known as Hulk Hogan, once thundered into the ring saying he wanted to go out "in my boots, brother."
Now, as fans and family mourn his passing, RadarOnline.com can reveal a bizarre battle is brewing behind the scenes over whether the wrestling icon will be laid to rest in a suit, or the spandex and bandana that defined him.
Hulk's Burial Threads Decision
Hogan, 71, died of cardiac arrest on Thursday, July 24, at his Clearwater Beach, Florida, home, according to Clearwater police. Emergency crews responded to a 9.51 am 911 call, and the WWE Hall of Famer was transported to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said there was no foul play. His longtime manager, Linda Bose, 58, confirmed the death, saying: "Unfortunately, we must confirm that Terry Bollea, aka Hulk Hogan, passed away this morning. We are heartbroken. He was such a great human being and friend."
But the controversy over funeral plans erupted almost immediately after news of his death broke. Hogan’s inner circle, according to sources close to the family, is now divided over how best to honor the legend's larger-than-life persona.
Some argue he should be buried in a traditional black suit, in keeping with solemn funeral customs. Others insist it would be a betrayal of Hogan's brash brand, and the fans who idolized him in red-and-yellow gear, to put him in anything other than his signature spandex.
"There’s no world where Terry would have chosen to wear a boring suit into the afterlife," said a family friend who asked not to be named. "He lived and died as Hulk Hogan, and he should be buried that way."
A source familiar with discussions between Bose and Hogan’s children, Brooke, 36, and Nick, 34, said the siblings are also at odds over the funeral plans.
"Brooke leans toward a more formal ceremony, the kind of dignity you give a national figure," the source alleged. "But Nick thinks his dad would want to go out in his ring gear, just like he came in."
Adding fuel to the fire, fans have taken to social media platform X with increasingly outlandish demands.
Hulk Buried At The White House?
One user posted: “Hopefully, Donald Trump affords Hulk Hogan a state funeral and a parade. He was the man most representative of America."
Another wrote: "A real PATRIOT like Hulk Hogan deserves a state funeral and a gold coffin."
The Internet chatter didn’t stop there. Several users even suggested the late wrestler should be buried at the White House or receive a televised service akin to French rocker Johnny Hallyday’s 2017 funeral.
"Will Hulk Hogan get a funeral at the White House? After all, he was a big backer of Trump last year. Yes, it can get even more trashy," wrote one supporter of the ex-wrestler.
Another pleaded directly to Trump: "Mr. President, please give Hulk Hogan a state funeral. We must honor our legends in the same way the radical left honored disgraced criminal George Floyd!"
Hogan, who joined WWE in 1979, became one of the most iconic figures in professional wrestling, known for his ripped physique, handlebar mustache, and booming catchphrases.
He also made appearances in several films and TV shows and remained a polarizing cultural figure for decades.
As arrangements remain in limbo, insiders say the final decision may come down to Bose. "She was his most trusted friend in recent years,” said one source.
"If anyone knows what he really wanted, it's her."