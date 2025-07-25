Hillary Clinton 'Sounded Alarm' on Disease-Riddled Joe Biden's Political Viability, Ex-Prez’s Top Aide Reveals
Joe Biden's former chief of staff claimed Hillary Clinton was among the first to raise alarm over the president's political viability before the 2024 presidential election, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Ron Klain voluntarily met with members of the House Oversight Committee for over five hours on Thursday, July 24, as Republican Committee Chairman James Comer continues to investigate whether or not Biden administration officials covered up signs of cognitive decline.
'Not Too Old'
An insider familiar with Klain's meeting reportedly said the former White House chief of staff "stated that President Biden often confused names and proper nouns, and it got worse over time."
Despite the slip ups, the source said Klain believed Biden had the mental "acuity to govern" and was "not too old" to run for re-election.
But apparently the former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic nominee felt differently.
Sources said Clinton and national security advisor Jake Sullivan "approached Ron Klain stating they believed Joe Biden was not politically viable" before the president dropped out of the race in July 2024.
Biden's 'Less Effective'
Sullivan allegedly told Klain the ex-president "was less effective in 2024 compared to 2022."
It remains unclear at this time if Biden's cognitive abilities prompted Clinton and Sullivan to confront his chief of staff or if they met with Klain together or separately.
Klain's representative, Adrienne Watson, dismissed insiders' claims, saying: "Jake did not have a conversation with Ron about Joe Biden running for president before the debate."
In a follow-up statement, Watson added: "We don't think this is what Ron said. Your sources are wrong."
An insider close to Sullivan also dismissed the claims.
They said: "Jake and Hillary never spoke to Ron together, and Jake never spoke to Ron at all until post-debate.
"Jake was national security advisor, meaning he was singly focused on the safety of the country and not trying to talk to Ron about political possibilities prior to the debate."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Biden aides have put on a united front as they've been called to testify in Comer's probe.
Plead the Fifth
Top aide Annie Tomasini was called to testify before the House Oversight Committee on July 18, during which she exercised her right to plead the Fifth when pressed on the ex-president's mental fitness.
By doing so, Tomasini became the third Biden administration official to plead the Fifth before the committee.
Comer raged about Tomasini in a statement following the hearing: "It's unbelievable that Ms. Tomasini and others refuse to answer basic questions about President Biden's fitness to serve.
"It's apparent they would rather hide key information to protect themselves and Joe Biden than be truthful with the American people about this historic scandal."
Tomasini's lawyer fired back at Comer: "The Committee has asked Ms. Tomasini to testify in connection with an investigation into use of the autopen.
"There is no actual evidence of wrongdoing by Ms. Tomasini, and President Biden has already confirmed that he made all decisions concerning the grants of clemency at the end of his term."
Critics have called out Republicans for investigating the cancer-stricken ex-president after he left office, and alleged Donald Trump's administration is using his political adversaries to distract from his own scandals, including the Jeffrey Epstein files.