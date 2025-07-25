Hillary Clinton 'Sounded Alarm' on Disease-Riddled Joe Biden's Political Viability, Ex-Prez’s Top Aide Reveals

An insider familiar with Klain's meeting reportedly said the former White House chief of staff "stated that President Biden often confused names and proper nouns, and it got worse over time."

Despite the slip ups, the source said Klain believed Biden had the mental "acuity to govern" and was "not too old" to run for re-election.

But apparently the former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic nominee felt differently.

Sources said Clinton and national security advisor Jake Sullivan "approached Ron Klain stating they believed Joe Biden was not politically viable" before the president dropped out of the race in July 2024.