Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton 'Sounded Alarm' on Disease-Riddled Joe Biden's Political Viability, Ex-Prez’s Top Aide Reveals

Split photo of Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed Hillary Clinton approached Joe Biden's chief of staff with concerns about his mental decline.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 25 2025, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Joe Biden's former chief of staff claimed Hillary Clinton was among the first to raise alarm over the president's political viability before the 2024 presidential election, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Ron Klain voluntarily met with members of the House Oversight Committee for over five hours on Thursday, July 24, as Republican Committee Chairman James Comer continues to investigate whether or not Biden administration officials covered up signs of cognitive decline.

Article continues below advertisement

'Not Too Old'

Photo of Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Sources said Former Chief of Staff Ron Klain believed Biden had the 'acuity to govern' despite 'confusing names and proper nouns.'

An insider familiar with Klain's meeting reportedly said the former White House chief of staff "stated that President Biden often confused names and proper nouns, and it got worse over time."

Despite the slip ups, the source said Klain believed Biden had the mental "acuity to govern" and was "not too old" to run for re-election.

But apparently the former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic nominee felt differently.

Sources said Clinton and national security advisor Jake Sullivan "approached Ron Klain stating they believed Joe Biden was not politically viable" before the president dropped out of the race in July 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Biden's 'Less Effective'

Photo of Hillary Clinton
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed Clinton approached Klain about Biden not being 'politically viable' before he dropped out of the 2024 race.

Sullivan allegedly told Klain the ex-president "was less effective in 2024 compared to 2022."

It remains unclear at this time if Biden's cognitive abilities prompted Clinton and Sullivan to confront his chief of staff or if they met with Klain together or separately.

Klain's representative, Adrienne Watson, dismissed insiders' claims, saying: "Jake did not have a conversation with Ron about Joe Biden running for president before the debate."

In a follow-up statement, Watson added: "We don't think this is what Ron said. Your sources are wrong."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Biden was diagnosed with cancer after he left office.

An insider close to Sullivan also dismissed the claims.

They said: "Jake and Hillary never spoke to Ron together, and Jake never spoke to Ron at all until post-debate.

"Jake was national security advisor, meaning he was singly focused on the safety of the country and not trying to talk to Ron about political possibilities prior to the debate."

As RadarOnline.com reported, Biden aides have put on a united front as they've been called to testify in Comer's probe.

Article continues below advertisement

Plead the Fifth

Photo of Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Several Biden administration officials have pleaded the Fifth in the House Oversight Committee probe.

READ MORE ON POLITICS
Split photo of Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and Donald Trump

Mystery as Ghislaine Maxwell is Seen Carrying Box Into Prison After Secret Meeting With Trump's Justice Dept. Over Epstein Scandal — With Talks to Resume For a Second Day

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Bill Clinton

Billionaire Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein Once Boasted to His Victim That Bill Clinton 'Likes Them Young'

Top aide Annie Tomasini was called to testify before the House Oversight Committee on July 18, during which she exercised her right to plead the Fifth when pressed on the ex-president's mental fitness.

By doing so, Tomasini became the third Biden administration official to plead the Fifth before the committee.

Comer raged about Tomasini in a statement following the hearing: "It's unbelievable that Ms. Tomasini and others refuse to answer basic questions about President Biden's fitness to serve.

"It's apparent they would rather hide key information to protect themselves and Joe Biden than be truthful with the American people about this historic scandal."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Tomasini's lawyer fired back at Comer: "The Committee has asked Ms. Tomasini to testify in connection with an investigation into use of the autopen.

"There is no actual evidence of wrongdoing by Ms. Tomasini, and President Biden has already confirmed that he made all decisions concerning the grants of clemency at the end of his term."

Critics have called out Republicans for investigating the cancer-stricken ex-president after he left office, and alleged Donald Trump's administration is using his political adversaries to distract from his own scandals, including the Jeffrey Epstein files.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.