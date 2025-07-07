Revealed — Unbelievable Document That Shows How 'Sleepy' Joe Biden Defied Warnings and Demanded Doomed CNN Debate With Donald Trump 

In the memo, obtained by journalists Josh Dawsey, Tyler Pager, and Isaac Arnsdorf, for their new book, 2024: How Trump Retook the White House and the Democrats Lost America, Biden was encouraged by his trusted staff to go head-to-head with Trump way before the autumn dates that were recommended.

"By holding the first debate in the spring, YOU will be able to reach the widest audience possible," the document, dated April 15, 2024, read. "Before we are deep in the summer months with the conventions, Olympics, and family vacations taking precedence."

It continued: "In addition, the earlier YOU are able to debate the better, so that the American people can see YOU standing next to Trump and showing the strength of YOUR leadership, compared to Trump’s weakness and chaos."