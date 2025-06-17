Your tip
EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Joe Biden's Team 'Covered-Up' Dementia By 'Sending Him on String of Luxury Global Trips' To 'Keep Him Out of the White House'

A big incentive behind Joe Biden's lavish global trips was to get him away from the White House, according to insiders.

June 17 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Joe Biden’s team "covered up" his dementia by sending the former president on a series of lavish global trips.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the objective from within the Biden camp was to keep him out of the Oval Office as much as possible, according to insiders, as his health began to wane.

Get Biden Out Of White House

Biden's reps were keen for him to be away from the Oval Office as much as possible as his health began to wane.

That is why he was sent on so many trips, which cost U.S. taxpayers over $8million over a two-year period, as we revealed on Monday by exposing his epic travel expenses bill while he was in office.

A source told RadarOnline.com: "These figures and the extent of the trips show there is a clear argument that could be made there was a secret policy to actively keep Mr. Biden out of the White House as they came at a time when he was showing clear signs of decline, including memory loss."

Forgetting Key Milestones

Biden's declining health became apparent in 2023 when he struggled to remember key dates in his life.

Biden's fading health became apparent in 2023 when he struggled to recall key milestones from his own life during an interview with a Justice Department investigator.

A recording showed how the Democrat appeared to have trouble remembering the year he left office as vice-president, or the date of his son Beau's death.

White House aides at the time denied the president had such memory lapses.

Biden, 82, was questioned by Special Counsel Robert Hur's team about why he had kept classified documents at his home and former office.

The prosecutor ultimately decided not to charge the president despite finding he had retained classified material.

Biden was dubbed a 'well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory' by Special Counsel Robert Hur.

In a February 2024 report that provoked the ire of the White House and Democrats, Hur had described Biden as a "well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."

The audio is an excerpt from interviews on two days in October 2023. The Biden Justice Department previously made available the transcripts following the release of the special counsel's report in February 2024.

The Biden administration refused to release the tape last year, calling it "constitutionally-protected law enforcement materials" and arguing that Republicans wanted to "manipulate" it for "potential political gain."

The Hur report's release was a difficult moment for Biden at the beginning of his re-election campaign, and highlighted one of his biggest political weaknesses, voter concerns about his age and lucidity.

The then-president hit back at the time, insisting: "My memory is fine."

Expensive Trip To Nobu

Biden stayed at Robert De Niro's Nobu during a trip to Warsaw, Poland, in February 2023.

RadarOnline.com revealed on Monday how Biden splashed out more than $50,000 of taxpayers' cash on a celebrity-style visit of just one night to Robert De Niro's trendy hotel chain.

The former president's pricey stays at the Hollywood icon's Nobu empire form part of an $8millon travel expenses bill

The mammoth spending sprees have been extracted from a 94-page Freedom of Information document detailing Biden's travel expenditure over 2022 and 2023, which are attributed to travel costs, security, and accommodation.

Biden's stay at Nobu was one of a string of lavish trips abroad taken during the Democrat's presidency.

And his visit to Di Niro's Nobu Warsaw in Poland in February 2023 made a particularly huge dent in public money, costing taxpayers $50,712.35 from February 21 to 22, 2023, and which not only paid for Biden but also National Security Advisor Jacob Sullivan.

The trip to Poland cost exactly £575,231, taking into account other hotel stays during the eye-wateringly pricey visit.

However, it was far from Biden's most expensive trip during this period.

That honor goes to his three-day diplomatic trip to Jerusalem, Israel, and the Palestinian Territories in July 2022, which cost just over $1.2million, including a hotel stay totaling nearly $800,000, once again alongside his security advisor.

