EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Joe Biden's Team 'Covered-Up' Dementia By 'Sending Him on String of Luxury Global Trips' To 'Keep Him Out of the White House'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the objective from within the Biden camp was to keep him out of the Oval Office as much as possible, according to insiders, as his health began to wane .

Joe Biden’s team "covered up" his dementia by sending the former president on a series of lavish global trips.

A source told RadarOnline.com : "These figures and the extent of the trips show there is a clear argument that could be made there was a secret policy to actively keep Mr. Biden out of the White House as they came at a time when he was showing clear signs of decline, including memory loss."

That is why he was sent on so many trips, which cost U.S. taxpayers over $8million over a two-year period, as we revealed on Monday by exposing his epic travel expenses bill while he was in office.

Biden's fading health became apparent in 2023 when he struggled to recall key milestones from his own life during an interview with a Justice Department investigator.

A recording showed how the Democrat appeared to have trouble remembering the year he left office as vice-president, or the date of his son Beau's death.

White House aides at the time denied the president had such memory lapses.

Biden, 82, was questioned by Special Counsel Robert Hur's team about why he had kept classified documents at his home and former office.

The prosecutor ultimately decided not to charge the president despite finding he had retained classified material.