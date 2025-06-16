EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: How Joe Biden Splashed Nearly $51K of Taxpayers' Cash On ONE NIGHT In Robert De Niro's Hotel Chain — As Part of $8MILLION Luxury Travel Blitz in Just One Year

The former president's pricey stays at the Hollywood icon's Nobu empire form part of an $8millon travel expenses bill, which RadarOnline.com can reveal for the first time.

Joe Biden splashed out more than $50,000 of taxpayers cash on a celebrity-style visit of just one night visit to Robert De Niro's trendy hotel chain.

The trip to Poland cost exactly £575,231 taking into account other hotel stays during the eye-wateringly pricey visit.

And his visit to Di Niro's Nobu Warsaw in Poland in February 2023 made a particularly huge dent in public money, costing taxpayers $50,712.35 from February 21 to 22, 2023 – and which not only paid for Biden but also National Security Advisor Jacob Sullivan.

The mammoth spending sprees have been extracted from a 94-page Freedom of Information document detailing Biden's travel expenditure over 2022 and 2023, which are attributed to travel costs, security and accommodation.

Biden's stay at Nobu was one of a string of lavish trips abroad taken during the Democrat's presidency.

Next costliest was the visit to Bali, Indonesia, in November 2022 for the G20 Summit , setting taxpayers back just over $1million, thanks mainly to hotel stays totalling approximately $785,000.

That honor goes to his three-day diplomatic trip to Jerusalem, Israel and Palestinian Territories in July 2022 which cost just just over $1.2million, including a hotel days totalling nearly $800,000 – once again alongside his security advisor.

However, it was far from Biden's most expensive trip during this period.

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in July 2022 was the third most expensive coming in at $972,397, taking on a hotel stay worth just over half a million dollars, for his official visit.

Biden, 82, also made expensive trips to Cambodia and Egypt where his hotel stays ranged between $550,000 and $620,000.

A source said: "It makes you wonder if he actually did any work.

"While there may have been diplomatic elements to some, if not all, of these trips it will again raise the question: 'What did Sleepy Joe actually do in office, and did his team even want him in the White House given his obvious signs of decline?"

The spends were revealed via a Freedom of Information request made after it emerged Biden – who is now battling cancer and is feared to have been stricken with dementia during his presidency – took more time off than any other US president in modern history.

He spent 577 of his 1,463 days in office – the equivalent of 39 percent of his presidency – on holiday, according to figures compiled by the Republican National Committee.

The average American is granted a measly 10 to 15 days paid vacation a year.

And they would have to work more than half a century to build up as much down time as Biden scored in his four years leading America.

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis joked about his colossal holiday tally: “Considering how awful his misguided policies were and the various crises they created, from the border to inflation, imagine the damage he would have done if he worked every day?

"I'm not sure if we should be mad or thankful he worked so little."

RadarOnline.com has approached Biden for comment about his travel bill.