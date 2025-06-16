Your tip
Home > News > Joe Biden
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: How Joe Biden Splashed Nearly $51K of Taxpayers' Cash On ONE NIGHT In Robert De Niro's Hotel Chain — As Part of $8MILLION Luxury Travel Blitz in Just One Year

joe biden splashed k taxpayers cash robert de niro hotel million travel expenses one year pp
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden splashed out more than $50,000 of taxpayers' money staying at Robert De Niro's hotel chain as part of an $8million travel blitz.

June 16 2025, Published 12:50 p.m. ET

Joe Biden splashed out more than $50,000 of taxpayers cash on a celebrity-style visit of just one night visit to Robert De Niro's trendy hotel chain.

The former president's pricey stays at the Hollywood icon's Nobu empire form part of an $8millon travel expenses bill, which RadarOnline.com can reveal for the first time.

Biden's Night At Nobu

joe biden robert de niro split
Source: MEGA

Biden stayed at De Niro's Nobu during a trip to Warsaw, Poland, in February 2023.

The mammoth spending sprees have been extracted from a 94-page Freedom of Information document detailing Biden's travel expenditure over 2022 and 2023, which are attributed to travel costs, security and accommodation.

And his visit to Di Niro's Nobu Warsaw in Poland in February 2023 made a particularly huge dent in public money, costing taxpayers $50,712.35 from February 21 to 22, 2023 – and which not only paid for Biden but also National Security Advisor Jacob Sullivan.

The trip to Poland cost exactly £575,231 taking into account other hotel stays during the eye-wateringly pricey visit.

Expensive Tastes

joe biden splashed k taxpayers cash robert de niro hotel million travel expenses one year
Source: MEGA

Biden's stay at Nobu was one of a string of lavish trips abroad taken during the Democrat's presidency.

However, it was far from Biden's most expensive trip during this period.

That honor goes to his three-day diplomatic trip to Jerusalem, Israel and Palestinian Territories in July 2022 which cost just just over $1.2million, including a hotel days totalling nearly $800,000 – once again alongside his security advisor.

Next costliest was the visit to Bali, Indonesia, in November 2022 for the G20 Summit, setting taxpayers back just over $1million, thanks mainly to hotel stays totalling approximately $785,000.

president joe biden commute sentences clemencies final days office
Source: MEGA

Biden's most expensive jaunt was a three-day diplomatic trip to Jerusalem costing $1.2million.

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in July 2022 was the third most expensive coming in at $972,397, taking on a hotel stay worth just over half a million dollars, for his official visit.

Biden, 82, also made expensive trips to Cambodia and Egypt where his hotel stays ranged between $550,000 and $620,000.

A source said: "It makes you wonder if he actually did any work.

"While there may have been diplomatic elements to some, if not all, of these trips it will again raise the question: 'What did Sleepy Joe actually do in office, and did his team even want him in the White House given his obvious signs of decline?"

The spends were revealed via a Freedom of Information request made after it emerged Biden – who is now battling cancer and is feared to have been stricken with dementia during his presidency – took more time off than any other US president in modern history.

He spent 577 of his 1,463 days in office – the equivalent of 39 percent of his presidency – on holiday, according to figures compiled by the Republican National Committee.

The average American is granted a measly 10 to 15 days paid vacation a year.

And they would have to work more than half a century to build up as much down time as Biden scored in his four years leading America.

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis joked about his colossal holiday tally: “Considering how awful his misguided policies were and the various crises they created, from the border to inflation, imagine the damage he would have done if he worked every day?

"I'm not sure if we should be mad or thankful he worked so little."

RadarOnline.com has approached Biden for comment about his travel bill.

Biden Barely In Office

stus image templates
Source: MEGA

Biden's gained a reputation for being frequently away from office during his time in the White House.

These are some of the key findings and totals from BIden's 2023 travel splurge bill.

Total Travel Bill$1,069,000+Includes air/rail, car rentals, and related incidentals such as foreign auto rentals. Highest single trip air/car cost appears in Bali and Jerusalem-related travel.
Total Hotel Bill$5,125,000+All lodging, including high-cost entries such as Grand Hyatt Bali, Renaissance Jerusalem, and Nobu Warsaw.
Total Security / Other Bill$2,390,000+Includes Department of State support, equipment, cellular, fuel, and miscellaneous logistical or support services across trips.
joe biden splashed k taxpayers cash robert de niro hotel million travel expenses one year
Source: MEGA

Biden took 532 vacation days out of his 957 days in office during his first term.

Mark Paoletta, former general counsel of the White House budget office under Donald Trump, also criticized Biden's frequent absences, saying: "The image of Biden fast asleep and lying flat on his back in his chair at the beach while America and the world is on fire will define the Biden presidency."

Paoletta also pointed to issues such as inflation, high prices, border security, and global instability as areas Biden has neglected.

Biden's vacation time greatly surpasses that of his predecessors.

During his first term as president, Trump spent about 26 cent of his presidency on personal trips, while Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama took vacations during approximately 11 per cent of their two-term presidencies.

Jimmy Carter, in his single term, took only 79 days off.

More shocking stats to emerge from our audit after our FoI investigation into Biden's 2023 travel alone included the facts:

  • Hotel spend dominated overall expenses, often exceeding $700,000 per major international trip.
  • Travel costs were typically much lower than lodging, usually under $100,000 per trip but collectively over $1 million.
  • Security/Other costs often fell between $100,000–$400,000 per trip, including communications, equipment rentals, and DoS support.

And here is a breakdown of the Biden family members who also took price trips with the Democrat on taypayers' cash and where they went.

    Trips Involving Joe Biden’s Family Members

    St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

    • Dates: December 27, 2022 – January 2, 2023
    • Protectees: First Lady Jill Biden and grandchildren Natalie Biden and Robert Hunter Biden II

    Kiawah Island, South Carolina

    • Dates: August 10–16, 2022
    • Protectees: Biden, Jill and daughter Ashley Biden

    Auburn, New York

    • Date: February 4, 2023
    • Protectees: Joe and son Hunter Biden

    Heliopolis, Egypt

    • Date: November 10, 2022
    • Protectee: Biden and grandchild Finnegan Biden

    The trip with the largest number of Biden family members in attendance was to St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

    • Dates: December 27, 2022 – January 2, 2023
    • Protectees: Joe, Jill, granddaughter Natalie Biden and grandson Robert Hunter Biden II

    This trip included four members of the Biden family, the most of any listed in the report.

