Ozzy Osbourne
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: How Ozzy Osbourne’s Family is Set to Be Ripped Apart By $230Million Inheritance Battle

Photo of The Osbournes
Source: MEGA

Ozzy swore on 'a stack of Holy Bibles' he never met Lutz.

July 25 2025, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Ozzy Osbourne's death could be set to spark a bitter inheritance war over his estimated $230million fortune, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The heavy metal legend passed away on Tuesday, July 22, surrounded by family, weeks after a final performance with Black Sabbath. He leaves behind his wife, Sharon, 71, and six children: Aimee, 40; Kelly, 39; and Jack, 38, whom he shares with Sharon, as well as son Louis, 49; Jessica, 51; and Elliot, 47, from his first marriage to Thelma Riley.

Cash Obstacles?

The Osbournes
Source: MEGA

Ozzy's family may face hardship when it comes to their inheritance.

With assets spanning continents and decades of royalties still pouring in, attorneys say the battle over his estate could be lengthy and divisive.

"Ozzy’s estate is complex," said legal analyst Adam Jones, 54, of HD Claims. "While Sharon is likely to inherit at least 50 percent, there are six children involved, and any disputes could delay things for months."

"Unless Ozzy made clear arrangements in a will or trust, UK and US laws would assume his spouse inherits the bulk, but all children would have a claim," Jones continues. "In blended families, this often leads to rows if things aren’t watertight."

Sources also tell us at stake is not just property and cash, but future revenue from Ozzy's vast catalog. His wealth includes royalties from more than 100 million records sold, licensing rights to The Osbournes reality TV show, and merchandise and brand deals.

Photo of the Osbournes
Source: MEGA

Ozzy had two biological children with his first wife and three biological children with Sharon Osbourne.

Jones added: "Future royalties will continue to roll in, and how those are split could become a sticking point. These intellectual property rights are sometimes worth more in death than life."

Those close to the family fear underlying tensions could now explode. One family friend, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: "Ozzy always wanted peace in the family, but things have been tense behind closed doors for years.

"The money could blow it all up."

The rocker's three eldest children from his first marriage have historically been less visible in the public spotlight. Jessica and Louis have both kept low profiles, while Elliot has reportedly had a strained relationship with the family for decades.

Messy Battle?

Sharon was responsible for how Ozzy was able to perform one last time.
Aimee also refused to appear in the family’s reality TV show. In contrast, Kelly and Jack became celebrities in their own right thanks to the MTV reality series that aired from 2002 to 2005.

A source said: "This is when things can turn messy – and go public. If just one of Ozzy's adult children feels excluded or unfairly treated, it could spark a full-blown legal battle.

"Celebrity estates, particularly those with several children and assets spread across countries, often turn into long and bitter disputes."

The Osbournes
Source: MEGA

The family surrounded Ozzy as he passed.

The Osbourne family announced Ozzy's passing in a brief statement, which read: "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning.

"He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time. Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee, and Louis."

An insider said: "As tributes continue for the man dubbed the Prince of Darkness, legal experts warn that a battle over his fortune may soon take center stage – potentially overshadowing the grieving and dividing the family he once worked to keep united."

