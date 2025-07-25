EXCLUSIVE: How Ozzy Osbourne’s Family is Set to Be Ripped Apart By $230Million Inheritance Battle

The heavy metal legend passed away on Tuesday, July 22, surrounded by family, weeks after a final performance with Black Sabbath. He leaves behind his wife, Sharon , 71, and six children: Aimee, 40; Kelly , 39; and Jack , 38, whom he shares with Sharon, as well as son Louis, 49; Jessica, 51; and Elliot, 47, from his first marriage to Thelma Riley.

Ozzy Osbourne 's death could be set to spark a bitter inheritance war over his estimated $230million fortune, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Ozzy's family may face hardship when it comes to their inheritance.

With assets spanning continents and decades of royalties still pouring in, attorneys say the battle over his estate could be lengthy and divisive.

"Ozzy’s estate is complex," said legal analyst Adam Jones, 54, of HD Claims. "While Sharon is likely to inherit at least 50 percent, there are six children involved, and any disputes could delay things for months."

"Unless Ozzy made clear arrangements in a will or trust, UK and US laws would assume his spouse inherits the bulk, but all children would have a claim," Jones continues. "In blended families, this often leads to rows if things aren’t watertight."

Sources also tell us at stake is not just property and cash, but future revenue from Ozzy's vast catalog. His wealth includes royalties from more than 100 million records sold, licensing rights to The Osbournes reality TV show, and merchandise and brand deals.