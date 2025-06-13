Osbournes Ozempic 'Addiction' Exposed: Is Skeletal Sharon's Daughter Kelly Also Hooked on Fat-Fighting Jabs?
Sharon Osbourne has long been open about her use of diet magic shot Ozempic, but fears have only grown that daughter Kelly has become hooked on the belly-busting medicine, RadarOnline.com can report.
Friends of rocker Ozzy's daughter are concerned she is becoming as skeletal as her frail mom.
Image Issues
The Osbourne family always appeared a bit on the plus side when they filmed their self-titled MTV series in the early 2000s. One friend told Daily Mail: "Kelly was always a little rounder, Jack at times was massive, and Aimee, well, she was normal-sized but we didn't see much of her on TV.
"Then they watched the weight fall off their mother Sharon and, as she found fame once again on The X Factor, the nips and tucks started to take place, and it frankly all became about image."
The weight loss was especially noticeable on Kelly, now 40. The friend added that Kelly experienced a lot of bullying growing up near Hollywood as the daughter of the Black Sabbath singer. Not to mention having her whole life exposed on The Osbournes.
"It all sounds rather glamorous to go on television and become really famous, but Kelly got picked on over her looks," the friend continued. "It became a real issue for her in her life.
"With hindsight, you wonder whether Ozzy and Sharon would do the show again if they had the chance."
Kelly's Surgery
Kelly's most recent appearances have sent the Ozempic speculation into overdrive. Although she has never admitted to the treatment, she has been open about her weight loss journey in 2020 when she underwent gastric bypass surgery and cut out sugar and carbohydrates.
Meanwhile, mom Sharon, 72, is the only one to have admitted taking Ozempic, saying that she lost 42 pounds while using the aid in 2023.
However, many friends and fans are worried she took the weight loss too far, even after supposedly stopping the shots.
"I'm too gaunt and I can't put any weight on. I want to because I feel I'm too skinny. I'm under 100lbs and I don't want to be," she previously said. "Be careful what you wish for."
Ozzy's Pain
Recent photos of Sharon show her slim frame, and one insider told RadarOnline.com: "She promised everyone that she was going to try to gain some back, but she doesn’t seem to have put on a single pound.
"No one's passing judgment or trying to be cruel, but it is very worrisome because she doesn't look healthy.
"Clearly, she has a lot on her plate; she's so busy with work and taking care of Ozzy, it seems like she's putting her self-care on the back burner."
As RadarOnline.com has reported, 76-year-old Ozzy is suffering from Parkinson's disease and is so frail he can barely walk.
For Sharon, however, her focus needs to be on her own health as well.
"There is nothing she can do to get the weight back on," a source said. "She could have a whole roast, but it wouldn't make any difference. She keeps being told not to show her arms as they just look so small. It's terrible. It's so worrying for her."