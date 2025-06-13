Osbournes Ozempic 'Addiction' Exposed: Is Skeletal Sharon's Daughter Kelly Also Hooked on Fat-Fighting Jabs?

The Osbourne family always appeared a bit on the plus side when they filmed their self-titled MTV series in the early 2000s. One friend told Daily Mail: "Kelly was always a little rounder, Jack at times was massive, and Aimee, well, she was normal-sized but we didn't see much of her on TV.

"Then they watched the weight fall off their mother Sharon and, as she found fame once again on The X Factor, the nips and tucks started to take place, and it frankly all became about image."

The weight loss was especially noticeable on Kelly, now 40. The friend added that Kelly experienced a lot of bullying growing up near Hollywood as the daughter of the Black Sabbath singer. Not to mention having her whole life exposed on The Osbournes.

"It all sounds rather glamorous to go on television and become really famous, but Kelly got picked on over her looks," the friend continued. "It became a real issue for her in her life.

"With hindsight, you wonder whether Ozzy and Sharon would do the show again if they had the chance."