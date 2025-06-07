Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Ozzy Osbourne's Long-Suffering Wife Sharon Shrinking Away to Nothing After Admitted She Overdid It On Ozempic

sharon osbourne shrinking ozempic overuse concerns
Source: MEGA

Sharon Osbourne's skeletal face has left her husband Ozzy, left, reeling with shock.

June 7 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

"Eat a sandwich!"

That’s what loved ones are telling a "gaunt" Sharon Osbourne, who was spotted recently with sunken cheeks and with her clothes falling off her skeletal figure, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"It’s frightening to see how thin Sharon's gotten," an insider told us, adding: "People are genuinely worried for her."

In 2024. the wife of Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy Osbourne, 72, admitted taking Ozempic, a prescription drug intended for people with type 2 diabetes but that's become all the rage in Hollywood because of its "magical" weight loss properties.

Family Fears

Source: AVFCOFFICIAL AND SHARONOSBOURNE/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

Ozzy Osbourne's declining health has piled pressure on skinny Sharon.

The former talk-show host lost a whopping 42 pounds – but can't seem to put any on,"because I think I went too far," said Sharon.

An insider said: "She promised everyone that she was going to try to gain some back, but she doesn’t seem to have put on a single pound.

"No one's passing judgment or trying to be cruel, but it is very worrisome because she doesn't look healthy.

"Clearly, she has a lot on her plate – she's so busy with work and taking care of Ozzy, it seems like she's putting her self-care on the back burner."

As our readers know, 76-year-old Ozzy is suffering from Parkinson's disease and is so frail he can barely walk.

High Alert

Source: MEGA

Dr. Gabe Mirkin warns rapid fat loss from weight drugs like Ozempic can have catastrophic health consequences.

Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who doesn’t treat Sharon, told Radaronline.com: "She is 5-foot-2 and appears to weigh about 100 pounds."

He explained the weight loss drugs work by reducing appetite. "When your stomach fills with food, it is stretched, which causes it to release ghrelin. This hormone shuts off hunger."

The medic also revealed that losing weight isn't the only reason Sharon looks so emaciated.

"These drugs also can cause a tremendous loss of fat," said Mirkin.

He added: "A thick layer of fat is often found between the skin and the muscles underneath. Loss of fat there causes the skin to be right on the muscle so that the veins in that area are extremely prominent."

