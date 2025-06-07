EXCLUSIVE: Ozzy Osbourne's Long-Suffering Wife Sharon Shrinking Away to Nothing After Admitted She Overdid It On Ozempic

The former talk-show host lost a whopping 42 pounds – but can't seem to put any on,"because I think I went too far," said Sharon.

An insider said: "She promised everyone that she was going to try to gain some back, but she doesn’t seem to have put on a single pound.

"No one's passing judgment or trying to be cruel, but it is very worrisome because she doesn't look healthy.

"Clearly, she has a lot on her plate – she's so busy with work and taking care of Ozzy, it seems like she's putting her self-care on the back burner."

As our readers know, 76-year-old Ozzy is suffering from Parkinson's disease and is so frail he can barely walk.