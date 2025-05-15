EXCLUSIVE: Skeletal Sharon Osbourne 'Wasting Away' and 'Now Resembles a Walking Corpse' After Ozempic Use Killed Her Appetite

Osbourne’s jawline is now incredibly pronounced, as pals fear her heavy reliance on weight-loss drug Ozempic has taken its toll.

An insider told RadarOnline: "Sharon really doesn't look well – she resembles a walking corpse.

"It's startling how she just seems to be wasting away.

"With each week she gets slimmer and slimmer and it will come to a point where it's going to seriously impact her health."