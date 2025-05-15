EXCLUSIVE: Skeletal Sharon Osbourne 'Wasting Away' and 'Now Resembles a Walking Corpse' After Ozempic Use Killed Her Appetite
Sharon Osbourne has triggered fears she's "wasting away" after she was spotted looking "thinner than ever" on a shopping trip.
RadarOnline.com can reveal concern for the music manager's well-being has spiraled further courtesy of the shocking images, in which she appears frail and hollow-eyed.
'Wasting Away'
Osbourne’s jawline is now incredibly pronounced, as pals fear her heavy reliance on weight-loss drug Ozempic has taken its toll.
An insider told RadarOnline: "Sharon really doesn't look well – she resembles a walking corpse.
"It's startling how she just seems to be wasting away.
"With each week she gets slimmer and slimmer and it will come to a point where it's going to seriously impact her health."
Osbourne, 72, recently told how Ozempic is stopping her from gaining weight.
The TV personality, who lost 42 pounds with the help of Type 2 diabetes drug, previously revealed she "didn't actually want to go this thin".
Speaking about the drug last April, Osbourne said: "It's not a sin to use Ozempic if you have a weight problem, so why not talk about it?"
When asked if the weight loss drug was a positive experience for her, she added: "Yes and no.
"I can't put on weight now, and I don't know what it's done to my metabolism, but I just can't seem to put any on, because I think I went too far."
Speaking in another interview months later, Osbourne explained why she decided to take Ozempic in the first place by opening up about having a "weight problem" and trying "everything" in the past.
"You have a weight problem, and you've tried everything, and then somebody says, 'Take this injection and you're going to be skinny.'"
'I'm Not Hungry Anymore'
She then spoke about the side effects yet again when she said: "You're not hungry, but for me – it's different for everybody – but for me, the first few weeks were f--king s--t because you just throw up all the time and feel so nauseous.
"After a couple of weeks, it goes, and you're just fine.
"You feel fine, just not hungry."
And earlier this year, in February, the star – wife of veteran rocker Ozzy Osbourne – said he had lost "42 pounds in four months", admitting it was, "too much."
No Skin Left To Stretch
She also recently revealed she cannot gain weight and has not since taking the drug.
Expressing her frustration, she said: "Now, I weigh just over 7 stone. I need to put on 10 pounds, but however much I eat, I stay the same weight."
She added: "I've had enough. I've given up on all interventions. I couldn't have much more facial surgery — there's not that much skin left to stretch, pull or cut. And I won't have any more fillers or Botox.
"I don’t think I'll ever be happy with the way I look.
"But I'm now satisfied. It's taken years for me to say this but I've learned my lesson.
"This is me. It's finally time to leave well alone."