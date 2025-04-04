'Scary Skinny': Sharon Osbourne Sparks New Health Scare By Stepping Out With 'Full Ozempic Face' After Admitting Jabs Robbed Her of Ability to Put on Weight

Over the years, Sharon has been showing off her very thin frame after she started using Ozempic.

She opened up about using the weight loss drug in 2023, and during a podcast with Howie Mandel, she explained why she wanted to talk about her weight loss journey.

On the episode, she said: "It's not a sin to use Ozempic if you have a weight problem, so why not talk about it?"

Mandel asked if the weight loss drug was a good experience for her, Sharon had a mixed reaction.

The TV host explained: ﻿"I can't put on weight now, and I don't know what it's done to my metabolism, but I just can't seem to put any on, because I think I went too far."