Sharon Osbourne

'Scary Skinny': Sharon Osbourne Sparks New Health Scare By Stepping Out With 'Full Ozempic Face' After Admitting Jabs Robbed Her of Ability to Put on Weight

Photo of Kelly and Sharon Osborne
Source: MEGA

Due to the drastic change in her appearance, Sharon has received a lot of criticism for her weight loss.

April 4 2025, Published 6:20 p.m. ET

Sharon Osbourne has sparked new health fears after she stepped out with a full "Ozempic face" after admitting the drug robbed her of the ability to put on weight.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the former talk show host, 72, enjoyed a family day out with her daughter, Kelly Osbourne, 40, and her grandson, Sid, 2.

sharon osborne kelly osborne out la
Source: MEGA

Sharon showed off her shrinking figure during the outing.

Sharon showed off her shrinking figure in a white T-shirt, very bright red pants and a white jacket for her visit to a gallery.

The former X Factor judge, who is married to rockstar Ozzy Osbourne, rocked her signature bob and covered up her face with massive black sunglasses.

Over the years, Sharon has been showing off her very thin frame after she started using Ozempic.

She opened up about using the weight loss drug in 2023, and during a podcast with Howie Mandel, she explained why she wanted to talk about her weight loss journey.

On the episode, she said: "It's not a sin to use Ozempic if you have a weight problem, so why not talk about it?"

Mandel asked if the weight loss drug was a good experience for her, Sharon had a mixed reaction.

The TV host explained: ﻿"I can't put on weight now, and I don't know what it's done to my metabolism, but I just can't seem to put any on, because I think I went too far."

sharon osborne kelly osborne day out split
Source: MEGA

Sharon opened up about the negative side effects from using Ozempic.

A few months later, Sharon opened up about the negative side effects from using the drug to DailyMail.com, saying: "I'm too gaunt, and I can't put any weight on.

"I want to, because I feel I'm too skinny. I'm under 100 (pounds) and I don't want to be. Be careful what you wish for."

Sharon added at the time: "I've been off it for a while now, but my warning is don’t give it to teenagers, it’s just too easy. You can lose so much weight, and it’s easy to become addicted to that, which is very dangerous.

"I couldn’t stop losing weight, and now I’ve lost 42 pounds, and I can’t afford to lose any more."

sharon osborne kelly osborne out la
Source: MEGA

Sharon has received a lot of criticism for her weight loss.

One user wrote: "Ozempic wastes muscle and bone, which cannot be regained once they stop. Sharon Osborne says she lost too much weight on it, so she stopped taking it. However, she can't regain weight no matter what she eats now."

Another commented: "Sharon Osborne looks about 20 years older on Ozempic."

A third said: "All the ozempic faces cave in like this. Sharon Osborne."

A fourth begged: "Sharon Osborne needs to stop using Ozempic."

Another tweeted: "Sharon Osborne looks scary skinny."

sharon osborne kelly osborne out la
Source: MEGA

The mother-daughter duo stepped out together to visit a gallery.

But Sharon isn't the only family member who dropped serious weight.

Kelly reportedly lost 85 pounds, which she achieved through a combination of gastric sleeve surgery, a diet focused on cutting out sugar and carbohydrates, and regular exercise.

sharon osborne kelly osborne out la
Source: MEGA

Kelly has denied using Ozempic but has praised it.

Kelly has denied using Ozempic but has praised it and said she supported others who have used it.

She told E! News last year: "I think it's amazing. There are a million ways to lose weight, why not do it through something [that] isn’t as boring as working out?"

