EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood's Favorite Weight Loss Drug Ozempic Sparks Wild Experimentation Trend – With Docs Now Testing COUGH SYRUP and MUSCLE PILLS to Beat Deadly Addictions

Paul Spanjar, boss of top rehab clinic The Providence Projects in Bournemouth, Britain, says the craze is taking the rehab world by storm.

He said: "Ozempic has become trendy thanks to the raft of A-list celebrities who have admitted to using it to lose weight.

"And the fact it could help addicts is sparking another trend – the use of drugs designed to treat a huge range of non-addiction related conditions to help addicts stop eating, drinking and drugging themselves to death."

The thinking behind the trend is simple – if these drugs mess with the brain's reward system, maybe they can take the edge off cravings too. Among the surprise meds now being eyed up as potential secret weapons in the war on addiction are Topiramate.

The epilepsy drug that's been shown to reduce cravings for booze and cocaine by tweaking brain chemistry.

Muscle relaxant Baclofen acts a bit like alcohol in the brain and may help ease withdrawal symptoms.

Addiction clinics are also dabbling with Memantine.

Usually used to treat Alzheimer's, it is now being tested on meth and coke users for its craving-busting effects.