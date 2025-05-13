Is Elon Musk the Secret Dad of Amber Heard's Twins? Radar Reveals Why So Many Are Convinced He's Given His Ex Kids
After Amber Heard announced the birth of her twins, fans have been left questioning who the father is.
RadarOnline.com can reveal just moments after sharing her post on Mother's Day, theories started to circulate the dad is the actress' former boyfriend, Elon Musk.
Amber's Announcement
In her Mother's Day Instagram post, Heard wrote: "Mother’s Day 2025 will be one I’ll never forget. This year I am elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family I’ve strived to build for years.
"Today I officially share the news that I welcomed twins into the Heard gang. My daughter Agnes and my son Ocean are keeping my hands (and my heart) full. When I had my first baby girl, Oonagh, four years ago, my world changed forever. I thought I couldn’t possibly burst with more joy.
"Well, now I am bursting times three!!! Becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life. I am eternally grateful that I was able to choose this responsibly and thoughtfully.
"To all the moms, wherever you are today and however you got here, my dream family and I are celebrating with you."
Who Is The Daddy?
Following her announcement, fans started wondering if Musk, who has already fathered 14 children, is her baby daddy.
One wrote on X: "Amber Heard just had twins. I wonder if Elon is the baby daddy."
Another said: "I can totally see Elon Musk being Amber Heard's baby daddy."
A third added: "After the frozen embryos battle between Amber and Elon, I am guessing he fathered her children?"
Over the years, Musk has been very open about his desire to reproduce as many children as possible within mostly unconventional relationships.
Earlier this year, it was revealed Trump's best pal fathered a baby with influencer Ashley St. Clair.
He also shares his other children with Justine Wilson, Grimes and Shivon Zilis.
Battle For The Embryos
Following Musk and Heard's 18-month romance, it was reported the two created and froze some embryos.
The rumors were fueled after a statement from Jennifer Howell, who is a colleague of Amber Heard's sister Whitney.
During the bombshell trial between Heard and her ex-husband Johnny Depp back in 2022, Howell filed a statement in the court saying: "Whitney told me.... (Amber) was in a legal battle with him (Musk) over the rights to embryos they had created together. He wanted to destroy them, and Amber tried to keep them to have a baby."
After their split, Musk described his romance with Heard as "mind-bogglingly painful," but the two remained friendly.
In August 2017, confirming the split, Musk said: "We are still friends, remain close, and love one another."
However, in 2023, Musk told his biographer the romance was "18 months of unrelenting insanity."
He continued: "It was brutal… I am often a fool, but especially for love."
As for Heard, she commented to Musk's biographer: "I love him very much. Elon loves fire, and sometimes it burns him."