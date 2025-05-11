'My Dream Family': Amber Heard Welcomes Twin Babies Agnes and Ocean in Mother's Day Tribute

In a heartfelt Mother's Day revelation, the 39-year-old actress took to Instagram on Sunday, May 11, and announced: "Mother's Day 2025 will be one I’ll never forget. This year I am elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family I've strived to build for years.

"Today I officially share the news that I welcomed twins into the Heard gang." She continued to reflect on the overwhelming joy of motherhood and wrote: "My daughter Agnes and my son Ocean are keeping my hands (and my heart) full.

"When I had my first baby girl, Oonagh, four years ago, my world changed forever. I thought I couldn't possibly burst with more joy. Well, now I am bursting times three!!!"

Heard added that "becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life."

She ended her announcement by sending a message to all mothers: "Wherever you are today and however you got here, my dream family and I are celebrating with you. Love always, A x."