'My Dream Family': Amber Heard Welcomes Twin Babies Agnes and Ocean in Mother's Day Tribute
Amber Heard is over the moon and celebrating her "dream family" as she welcomes twin babies into her life.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Aquaman actress, who is already mom to 4-year-old daughter Oonagh, officially announced the birth of her new son and daughter, Ocean and Agnes.
In a heartfelt Mother's Day revelation, the 39-year-old actress took to Instagram on Sunday, May 11, and announced: "Mother's Day 2025 will be one I’ll never forget. This year I am elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family I've strived to build for years.
"Today I officially share the news that I welcomed twins into the Heard gang." She continued to reflect on the overwhelming joy of motherhood and wrote: "My daughter Agnes and my son Ocean are keeping my hands (and my heart) full.
"When I had my first baby girl, Oonagh, four years ago, my world changed forever. I thought I couldn't possibly burst with more joy. Well, now I am bursting times three!!!"
Heard added that "becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life."
She ended her announcement by sending a message to all mothers: "Wherever you are today and however you got here, my dream family and I are celebrating with you. Love always, A x."
In December 2024, sources close to Heard revealed that the actress was expecting another addition to her family.
Following the twins' birth, her spokesperson said: "Amber is delighted to welcome the twins and complete her family. Mama and babies are enjoying every minute. And Oonagh is happily running the show."
Heard's journey into motherhood began in 2021 with Oonagh Paige, named in honor of her late mother, Paige, who passed away in 2020.
At that time, she had shared her decision to have a child on her own terms, emphasizing the importance of redefining womanhood: "I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way.
"I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib."
Heard added that the birth of Oonagh marked "the beginning of the rest of my life".
The Never Back Down actress currently lives in Madrid, Spain, after her defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp ended in June 2022.