EXCLUSIVE: Amber Heard 'Chomping at the Bit' To Return to Hollywood After Ugly Legal Spat With Ex Johnny Depp

Amber Heard has planned a Hollywood comeback following defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

May 10 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Amber Heard is hankering for a Hollywood comeback but she has been finding it difficult as Tinseltown top dogs remain loyal to her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Rum Diary diva, 39, has been living in Spain since her court loss to Depp, 61, who successfully sued her for defamation after she claimed to be a victim of domestic violence in a 2018 newspaper op-ed.

Yet insiders say Heard is champing at the bit to gallop back to moviemaking but only on her terms.

Penélope Cruz shares the screen with Johnny Depp as he films 'Day Drinker' in a bold new look.

An insider said: "She wants to make a splashy comeback, and she's raising eyebrows at the same time because she insists on calling the shots and being a producer like Johnny has been. Amber's making all kinds of pitches, but it's not turning out the way she expected.

"It's becoming frustrating for her. She reinvented herself in Spain, and she's happy with her life there. But she wants to go to the next step and make her own money, her own way.

"Amber's rep denies she is encountering any obstacles as she pursues opportunities, while her career continues to thrive. But there is no doubt Depp, who denied abusing her, seems to be everywhere. He is currently shooting Day Drinker with Penélope Cruz and drawing press for his new 'mature' look."

Insiders said Depp's 'Pirates' comeback could overshadow Heard's revival plans.

The insider explained: "He's coming back with this fantastic role in which he's unrecognizable - and it's taking him to a plus for him.

"The Pirates of the Caribbean hero, who has been known for his long, dark locks, stunned fans with his dramatically different look when he was spotted on the set with graying hair and a beard.

"Johnny's getting all kinds of attention, and his peers are hailing his return. He's also rumored to return to the Pirates franchise as well. Johnny himself is campaigning for it."

Sources said it's difficult for Heard to watch her ex be so warmly embraced.

But the spy predicts that Heard's difficult times are going to breed more ill feelings between her and Depp, who split in 2016 after 15 months of marriage.

The ex-couple may be oceans apart, but tension still lingers in Hollywood circles.

In 2022, RadarOnline.com reported a Virginia jury awarded $10.35 million in damages to Depp in the exes' defamation trial, while Heard was handed $2million in compensatory damages.

In the end, the exes reached a settlement, with Heard agreeing to pay Johnny $1 million. He later donated dough to five charities.

"She'll never forgive him," the insider says. "They'll never forgive each other."

