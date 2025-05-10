EXCLUSIVE: Amber Heard 'Chomping at the Bit' To Return to Hollywood After Ugly Legal Spat With Ex Johnny Depp

Amber Heard is hankering for a Hollywood comeback – but she has been finding it difficult as Tinseltown top dogs remain loyal to her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Rum Diary diva, 39, has been living in Spain since her court loss to Depp, 61, who successfully sued her for defamation after she claimed to be a victim of domestic violence in a 2018 newspaper op-ed.

Yet insiders say Heard is champing at the bit to gallop back to moviemaking – but only on her terms.