EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Tracy Morgan's Trainwreck Courtside 'Exorcist Vomit' Spectacle Revealed — Including Why Pals Fear It Was NOTHING To Do With 'Food Poisoning'
Traumatized Tracy Morgan is recovering after making a humiliating spectacle of himself at a Knicks-Heat game, but RadarOnline.com can reveal people around him aren't convinced it was just food poisoning because he's a pretty unhealthy dude and gobbles too much junk food.
The 56-year-old SNL alum shocked bystanders when he threw up courtside at Madison Square Garden on March 17, stopping the game for several minutes during the third quarter before medics rushed him to a hospital.
And the next day, the 30 Rock star posted a photo of himself smiling and giving the thumbs up from a hospital bed, with electrodes attached to his chest.
"Thank you for all your concern. I'm doing OK now and doctors say it was food poisoning," Morgan told fans.
But an insider shared it's "weird" he's blaming it on food poisoning.
They told us: "You don't get admitted to a hospital unless it's something serious.
"This is a wake-up call for him to take better care of himself. Tracy's been running himself ragged and stuffing himself with junk food. He's not in good shape, and this health crisis is the proof."
As RadarOnline.com readers know, Morgan nearly died in a catastrophic car accident on June 7, 2014, which took the life of his longtime friend, comedian James McNair.
Morgan suffered multiple broken ribs, a shattered femur, and broke every bone in his face. He was in a coma for eight days and had to learn to walk again.
He also sustained a traumatic brain injury (TBI), which left him with mood swings, depression, anxiety and cognitive problems.
Our insider warned: "Most people don't get a second chance, so Tracy had better not mess it up."