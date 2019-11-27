Larry King Admits He Was In A Coma For A ‘Couple Of Weeks’ After Massive Stroke

Larry King Admits He Was In A Coma For A ‘Couple Of Weeks’ After Massive Stroke The TV and radio host, 86, has history of serious ailments.

Larry King has been battling a series of health crises for the past few months. In an interview with Extra this week, the legendary TV and radio host admitted he was in a coma for “a couple weeks” after suffering a massive stroke.

“I had a stroke. Everything got better except [for] my left foot, and I have been rehabbing that every day, and they tell me I’ll be walking by Christmas,” King, 86, said.

The star suffered a stroke in March and had heart surgery in April. He has been using a wheelchair and a walker since, but is staying positive amid his recovery and says his doctor praised his “incomparable spirit.”

“I’ve been walking with a walker. It’s been a rough year, I don’t remember anything since March — I had the stroke in March,” he continued. “I haven’t driven a car, but I’m back at work and that makes me feel great… I was in a coma and that lasted a couple weeks.”

This is not the first illness that has struck the star, in 1987 King suffered a heart attack, and in 1999 he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. In 2017 he was also diagnosed with lung cancer.

This August 2019, amid his ongoing health problems, King filed for divorce from wife of 22 years Shawn Southwick King.

“I was crushed, I had no idea that this was coming, it hurt yeah. I was totally blindsided,” she told DailyMailTV in September. “He’s going through a lot right now… his health issues, that can really shake you to your core, it shook me to my core to see him so vulnerable and he doesn’t remember two solid weeks of time. It’s life, it’s real, it’s not fun.”