EXCLUSIVE: Caitlyn Jenner has 'FINALLY' Told Unlikely Pal Kanye West to 'Take a Hike' After Shocking KKK Stunt and Plans to Launch Porn Empire
Wacky Kanye West used to be bosom buddies with his onetime in-law Caitlyn Jenner and would like to reignite that bond – but she has told the repugnant rapper to take a hike, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
West's unhinged antics have alienated much of Hollywood, and that along with his relentless attacks on the Kardashian clan, have apparently turned Jenner against him, too.
"It's sad," a source said – adding: "But he's just too toxic to be around now."
The insider added: "Caitlyn was always a fan of Kanye and defended him for years, but like everyone else, she's absolutely disgusted by what he's been doing and can no longer support him.
"Not that long ago, she used to take Kanye's calls and did her best to stay on good terms with him, but she's past that point. He's reached out and suggested they should team up, but Caitlyn isn't budging."
Our source added 75-year-old transgender icon Caitlyn has her heart set on running for California governor and simply "can't afford" to maintain ties to West and all his baggage.
Among recent outrages, the Yeezy founder, 47, blasted his baby mama, Kim Kardashian, in a series of since-deleted posts for taking "control" over "my black children," reportedly in response to rapper Playboi Carti asking Kim to have their oldest daughter, North, 11, send him a song.
In another offensive post, West crudely questioned the mental capacity of Jay-Z and Beyoncé's 7-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir.
We also recently revealed his plans to become a porn baron.
"There's just no excuse for this kind of behavior," a pal of the former Olympic champ Caitlyn said.
They added: "Cait's heartbroken and angry on behalf of Kim, her grandchildren, and the other targets of Kanye’s cruelty.
EXCLUSIVE: Why JFK 'Had to Die' — Insiders Reveal President Was Murdered by His Inner Circle to 'Put Him Out of Misery' Over Looming Russian Hooker Scandal
"It's clear he's in the midst of a serious crisis, but that doesn't mean his revolting behavior can be excused.
"Until Kanye gets help and makes things right with Kim and the rest of the world, he's not welcome in Cait's life."