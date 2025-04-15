EXCLUSIVE: Caitlyn Jenner has 'FINALLY' Told Unlikely Pal Kanye West to 'Take a Hike' After Shocking KKK Stunt and Plans to Launch Porn Empire

Wacky Kanye West used to be bosom buddies with his onetime in-law Caitlyn Jenner and would like to reignite that bond – but she has told the repugnant rapper to take a hike, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

West's unhinged antics have alienated much of Hollywood, and that along with his relentless attacks on the Kardashian clan, have apparently turned Jenner against him, too.

"It's sad," a source said – adding: "But he's just too toxic to be around now."