7 Best Los Angeles Car Accident Lawyers (2024 Rated)
Car accidents don't just dent metal; they reshape lives. Amidst the whirlwind of emotions, injuries, and legal uncertainties, finding a lawyer who empathizes with this reality is crucial. This curated list highlights seven of the finest car accident lawyers in Los Angeles, ensuring you have the right advocate to navigate the complexities of personal injury law.
Who Are The Top 7 Best Accident Attorneys in LA?
- Crockett Law Group – (213) 693-1920
- Downtown LA Group
- Compass Law Group
- Law Offices of Helah Shekarchian
- Greene Broillet & Wheeler, LLP
- Panish Shea & Boyle LLP
- Law Offices of Larry H. Parker
1. Crockett Law Group (Kevin Crockett)
At the top of our list is the Crockett Law Group, led by the distinguished Kevin Crockett. Raised in Orange County, his local upbringing melds with top-tier legal training, making him a formidable advocate in personal injury law. His academic accolades are impressive, having graduated first in his class from the University of California, Irvine, in both his undergraduate and law degrees.
Before founding his firm, Crockett was a senior attorney at one of Southern California's largest personal injury law firms. His track record is notable, assisting over a thousand victims and recovering millions in damages. Crockett established his firm to provide a more personal and direct approach to each case, ensuring that every client receives his undivided attention and knowledge.
The Crockett Law Group's success is evident through Crockett's perfect 10.0 ‘Superb’ rating on AVVO and numerous five-star client reviews. With offices in Irvine, Palm Springs, and Indio, his reach across Southern California is extensive and impactful.
Kevin can be reached at (213) 693-1920.
2. Downtown LA Group
Next up, we have the Downtown LA Group, renowned crusaders for justice. As one of the best personal injury firms in LA, this firm stands out for recovering over $800 million for its clients. They specialize in seeking maximum compensation and punitive damages, ensuring justice against negligent parties and insurance companies. Known for their multilingual team, they bridge cultural gaps, making legal support accessible to all inhabitants of Los Angeles.
3. Compass Law Group, PC (David A. Cohen)
With David A. Cohen at the helm, Compass Law Group, PC makes a strong case. Since 1998, David's 5-star Google and Yelp ratings underline his commitment to securing justice, reflected in the impressive $100 million in client recoveries.
4. Law Offices of Helah Shekarchian
Helah Shekarchian, with over 25 years of experience, is known for her experience in handling severe injury cases, wrongful death, and insurance disputes. Her 5-star ratings and proven track record in recovering millions for clients make her a trusted choice.
5. Bruce A. Broillet (Greene Broillet & Wheeler, LLP)
Bruce A. Broillet's name resonates with excellence. A partner at one of the state's top firms, his experience in handling complex and high-profile car accident cases sets him apart, earning him a spot among California's Top 100 Lawyers.
6. Robert Glassman (Panish Shea & Boyle LLP)
Named a Rising Star by Super Lawyers, Robert Glassman is a personal injury powerhouse. His track record of multimillion-dollar verdicts and settlements for car accident victims speaks to his relentless pursuit of justice and client advocacy.
7. Law Offices of Larry H. Parker
Rounding off our list is Larry H. Parker, a veteran in personal injury law. His firm's mantra, 'We Fight For You', is backed by over $2 billion in recovered compensation for over 100,000 clients. Their successes illustrate their unwavering commitment to their clients.
How To Find a Car Accident Attorney in LA?
Most people will Google “best Los Angeles car accident lawyers” and find themselves staring down a barrage of lawyer directory websites, such as FindLaw and SuperLawyers. Unfortunately, legal directories are often “pay to play,” meaning attorneys compensate the directory sites for placement.
What we recommend to find an auto accident law firm in SoCal is to go by user generated content, such as Google reviews. Google reviews provide unbiased, “real world” feedback from clients who’ve patroned law firms and can give insight on their experience.
Takeaway: A skilled Los Angeles car accident lawyer can make all the difference in your journey to justice and recovery. Each of these legal warriors brings a unique blend of empathy, experience, and unwavering commitment. They all ensure your path to justice is in capable hands.