'Sniper Towers' Erected Over Scottish Golf Resort as Secret Service Ramps Up Prez's Protection One-Year After Assassination Escape
Donald Trump's return to his Turnberry golf resort in Scotland has ignited fierce blowback from locals, with a massive security operation transforming the area into what one resident described as an "American prison", RadarOnline.com can report.
The U.S. president arrived in Ayrshire for a weekend at Turnberry ahead of a scheduled visit to Aberdeen one year after his near-assassination in Butler, Pennsylvania. His presence at the luxury resort, which he has owned since 2014, has led to the installation of high fencing, heavy police presence, and what some have called "sniper towers" around the property.
'American Prison'
Local councillor Gavin Scott voiced concerns over the intimidating atmosphere, saying: "A local resident likened the high fencing and sniper tower surrounding the golf course to an American prison."
He also raised questions about the cost of the security measures, criticizing the financial burden placed on Police Scotland.
Scott said: "To ask Police Scotland or our own government to pay for an already undermanned police force is quite ridiculous and grossly unfair."
Protest groups have promised a "festival of resistance" during Trump's visit, with demonstrations expected to address a range of global issues, including the war in Gaza and the climate crisis. Trump Turnberry has been a frequent protest target.
In March, Palestine Action splashed red paint on the resort buildings, and Greenpeace created a sand portrait of Trump on the beach accompanied by the slogan: "Time to fight the billionaire takeover."
Protests
More recently, signage at Trump's other Scottish course in Aberdeenshire was defaced with a message claiming it was "twinned with Epstein Island", a reference to renewed scrutiny of Trump's past ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Trump's team swiftly denied the claims.
White House communications director Stephen Cheung called the allegations "recycled, old fake news", stating that Trump had once banned Epstein from one of his clubs for inappropriate behavior.
Assistant Chief Constable Emma Bond of Police Scotland emphasized the importance of cooperation between authorities and protesters.
She said: "It is a large-scale, complex operation, but Police Scotland is immensely experienced at this. The key is to ensure a safe and peaceful visit for the former president while maintaining normal policing across Scotland."
Despite the controversy, Trump continues to draw support from some locals.
Pointing to the economic boost from resort investments and upkeep, Scott said: "The feeling on the ground here in Girvan and surrounding villages is mainly of excitement and quite happy about President Trump's visit."
He also suggested Trump may be hoping to sway the Royal & Ancient Golf Club into bringing The Open back to Turnberry, which last hosted the championship in 2009. "What an achievement that would be", he added.
Speaking to reporters, Trump praised the course, saying: "Turnberry is rated the number one golf course in the world. I'm going to see it for the first time in years. It's the best resort in the world, I think."
Trump in the U.K.
Trump’s Scotland trip includes a dinner with U.K. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, before heading to Aberdeen — dubbed the “oil capital of Europe” — for a ribbon-cutting at the new Menie golf course and additional engagements.
While tensions remain high, the visit reflects Trump’s continued interest in maintaining and promoting his international golf empire — with both opponents and supporters making their voices heard.