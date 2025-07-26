'Sniper Towers' Erected Over Scottish Golf Resort as Secret Service Ramps Up Prez's Protection One-Year After Assassination Escape

Local councillor Gavin Scott voiced concerns over the intimidating atmosphere, saying: "A local resident likened the high fencing and sniper tower surrounding the golf course to an American prison."

He also raised questions about the cost of the security measures, criticizing the financial burden placed on Police Scotland.

Scott said: "To ask Police Scotland or our own government to pay for an already undermanned police force is quite ridiculous and grossly unfair."

Protest groups have promised a "festival of resistance" during Trump's visit, with demonstrations expected to address a range of global issues, including the war in Gaza and the climate crisis. Trump Turnberry has been a frequent protest target.

In March, Palestine Action splashed red paint on the resort buildings, and Greenpeace created a sand portrait of Trump on the beach accompanied by the slogan: "Time to fight the billionaire takeover."