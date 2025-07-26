Patrushev claimed that Britain is working closely with Ukraine to stage sophisticated anti-Russian provocations in the Baltic Sea, including a fabricated Russian torpedo attack on a U.S. warship and the planting of outdated Soviet anchor mines to falsely implicate Moscow.

He alleged that the UK had acquired Russian-made torpedoes from Ukraine specifically for these operations, aiming to sabotage peace efforts and pressure Washington into ramping up arms deliveries to Kyiv.

The accusations come amid Russia's latest show of military strength through its large-scale "July Storm" war games. The drills involve more than 150 combat ships, 120 aircraft, and 15,000 troops, with live missile tests and nuclear submarines deployed for simulated strikes.

One of the country's atomic-powered submarines, the Oryol, reportedly carried out mock missile launches at hypothetical Western targets.