Putin Ally Makes WW3 Rant to Annihilate The West With Nukes as 'Doomsday Radio' Broadcasts
Russia has accused the United Kingdom of trying to provoke World War III by manipulating international tensions and attempting to incite a confrontation between the United States and Moscow, RadarOnline.com can report.
The explosive allegations were delivered by one of Vladimir Putin's top allies, Nikolai Patrushev, a senior Kremlin official and former head of Russia's FSB security agency, who warned of possible armed conflict if Western provocations continue.
Patrushev claimed that Britain is working closely with Ukraine to stage sophisticated anti-Russian provocations in the Baltic Sea, including a fabricated Russian torpedo attack on a U.S. warship and the planting of outdated Soviet anchor mines to falsely implicate Moscow.
He alleged that the UK had acquired Russian-made torpedoes from Ukraine specifically for these operations, aiming to sabotage peace efforts and pressure Washington into ramping up arms deliveries to Kyiv.
The accusations come amid Russia's latest show of military strength through its large-scale "July Storm" war games. The drills involve more than 150 combat ships, 120 aircraft, and 15,000 troops, with live missile tests and nuclear submarines deployed for simulated strikes.
One of the country's atomic-powered submarines, the Oryol, reportedly carried out mock missile launches at hypothetical Western targets.
Adding to the unease, Russia's infamous "Doomsday Radio" — often linked to nuclear command communication — began transmitting cryptic codewords such as "Himalayan". "Pekinsky" and "Kommunike", fueling speculation about Moscow's intentions.
Speaking to state-aligned media, Patrushev warned that NATO's activities near Russia's borders resemble "rehearsals for full-scale aggression". He insisted that Russia does not desire confrontation but would respond forcefully if provoked.
He declared: "Any test of our combat readiness will be met with an immediate and harsh response."
At the same time, conflict continues to rage within Russia's own territory. Ukrainian forces launched a series of targeted strikes overnight, reportedly using precision-guided HIMARS missiles.
A suspected Russian army headquarters near the Zasyadko mine in occupied Donetsk was hit, and a major fire erupted at the Tambov Gunpowder Plant — a key supplier for the Russian military — following a suspected drone attack.
Ukraine also targeted the Azot chemical plant in Stavropol, which is essential to Russia’s artillery shell production. Nearly 40 drone strikes were reported across southern Russia, disrupting major infrastructure including rail lines in Rostov and Krasnodar, and causing flight delays at Sochi’s Black Sea airport.
Two civilians were injured when a passenger train was struck in Timashevsk, and several airports, including those in Vladikavkaz, Grozny, Nalchik, and Tambov, were also temporarily shut down due to the drone barrage.
In retaliation, Russia launched overnight strikes on Kherson, enveloping the Ukrainian city in smoke, while heavy shelling in Kharkiv the previous day left two people dead and 40 injured.
Jimmy Hoffa's Corpse Was 'Turned Into Mincemeat': New Theory Emerges in 50-year Unsolved Murder — as Detroit's Tocco–Xerilli Crime Family is Fingered in Legendary Cold Case
Speculation in Moscow is growing over a possible succession plan. Reports suggest that Patrushev is positioning his son, Dmitry — Russia’s 47-year-old deputy prime minister — as a potential successor to President Putin.
As military drills intensify and drone attacks multiply, tensions between Russia and the West are now at their most volatile point in years, edging dangerously close to outright conflict.