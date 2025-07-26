Jimmy Hoffa's Corpse Was 'Turned Into Mincemeat': New Theory Emerges in 50-year Unsolved Murder — as Detroit's Tocco–Xerilli Crime Family is Fingered in Legendary Cold Case

Fifty years after former Teamsters boss and iconic gangster Jimmy Hoffa vanished, a new theory has emerged in one of America’s most notorious unsolved mysteries, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Jimmy Hoffa's disappearance remains one of the most infamous, unsolved mysteries in American history.

Hoffa disappeared on July 30, 1975, after leaving his Lake Orion, Michigan, home for a meeting at the Machus Red Fox Restaurant in Bloomfield Hills.

The 62-year-old labor leader had reportedly planned to meet with high-profile mob figures, including Anthony "Tony Pro" Provenzano of the Genovese crime family and Detroit mob boss Anthony "Tony Jack" Giacalone. Hoffa was attempting to reclaim control of the Teamsters union, a move that allegedly posed a threat to organized crime's access to the union's pension fund.

At 2:15 p.m. that day, Hoffa called his wife from the restaurant parking lot, saying no one had arrived. It was the last time anyone heard from him.

He was declared legally dead in 1982, but the location of his remains has remained a mystery, sparking decades of speculation, investigations, and pop culture intrigue.