EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Caught in This One Massive Lie After Denying He Sent Pedo Pal Jeffrey Epstein Lewd Drawing and Letter
Donald Trump has furiously denied sending a sexually suggestive drawing and letter to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, calling the bombshell report from The Wall Street Journal “a total fake.”
But RadarOnline.com can reveal after fact-checking his denial, it contains a big, fat bit of fake news.
“I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women,” Trump, 79, said in the wake of the Journal’s report.
He also insisted: “It’s not my language. It’s not my words.”
'Certain Things In Common'
The former president’s comments follow the publication of a report on Thursday, July 17, detailing the contents of a leather-bound album compiled in 2003 by Ghislaine Maxwell, 62, Epstein’s convicted madam and sex trafficking "fixer."
The album, which celebrated Epstein’s 50th birthday, reportedly included a note signed by Trump alongside a crude sketch of a naked woman.
The note allegedly read: “We have certain things in common, Jeffrey.”
While Trump has threatened to sue the Journal over the publication of the letter, insisting it was forged, prior examples of the former president’s artistic ventures appear to undermine his denial.
Over the years, Trump in fact has produced and even auctioned off several drawings for charity.
A sketch of the Manhattan skyline, drawn by Trump in 2005 and prominently featuring Trump Tower, sold for $29,184 at a Julien’s Auctions event in 2017.
'Fake Letter' Claims
Another similar 1995 sketch of the Empire State Building fetched $16,000 at a separate charity auction. Trump has also long acknowledged dabbling in art.
In his 2010 book Trump Never Give Up: How I Turned My Biggest Challenges into Success, he wrote: “Sometimes being a giver will open you up to new talents. Each year I donate an autographed doodle to the Doodle for Hunger auction at Tavern on the Green. It takes me a few minutes to draw something. … Art may not be my strong point, but the end result is help for people who need it.”
Despite this public record, Trump remains adamant that the note attributed to him is a fabrication. “The Wall Street Journal printed a FAKE letter, supposedly to Epstein,” he posted on Thursday night on his Truth Social platform.
“These are not my words, not the way I talk. Also, I don’t draw pictures.”
The letter in question was allegedly reviewed by Justice Department officials during their investigation into Epstein and Maxwell following a series of sexual abuse allegations.
It is not currently known whether the letter has been submitted as evidence or remains part of any ongoing inquiries into the late financier’s network.
The timing of the report has intensified scrutiny of Trump’s past relationship with Epstein.
They were frequently photographed together at parties in the 1990s and early 2000s, with footage showing them laughing and socializing at the businessman’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach.
'I Don't Draw'
Trump’s name also appeared in flight logs for Epstein’s private plane, although he has denied ever visiting Epstein’s private island.
Amid growing tensions among his political base, Trump’s allies have publicly lashed out at the Justice Department’s recent memo concluding Epstein’s 2019 jail death was a suicide and that the case was effectively closed.
One unnamed former White House aide said: “The MAGA movement is going to have a hard time accepting that Epstein’s network dies with him. Every time a name like Trump’s pops up again, it chips away at the trust.”
Still, Trump maintains his distance from the controversy, saying: “I don’t know anything about it,” he said. “And I don’t draw.”