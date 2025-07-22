EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Caught in This One Massive Lie After Denying He Sent Pedo Pal Jeffrey Epstein Lewd Drawing and Letter

Donald Trump has furiously denied sending a sexually suggestive drawing and letter to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, calling the bombshell report from The Wall Street Journal “a total fake.”

But RadarOnline.com can reveal after fact-checking his denial, it contains a big, fat bit of fake news.

“I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women,” Trump, 79, said in the wake of the Journal’s report.

He also insisted: “It’s not my language. It’s not my words.”