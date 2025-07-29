Katy Perry's Revenge? Pop Star and Canada's Former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Spark Romance Rumors With Cozy Date —After Ex Orlando Bloom Returns to 'Casual Flings'

Perry and Bloom announced their split in June following months of speculation about their relationship being on the rocks.

The former couple, who share four-year-old daughter Daisy Dove, were on-again, off-again for nine years. On Valentine's Day 2019, the Pirates of the Caribbean star popped the question, but the lovebirds never made it down the aisle.

Representatives for the former couple confirmed the split in a statement, saying: "Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting.

"They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is – and always will be – raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect."