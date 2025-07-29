Katy Perry's Revenge? Pop Star and Canada's Former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Spark Romance Rumors With Cozy Date —After Ex Orlando Bloom Returns to 'Casual Flings'
Katy Perry has sparked romance rumors with a very unlikely bachelor.
The pop star was spotted cozying up with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on an intimate dinner date in Montreal, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Perry's eyebrow-raising outing comes one month after her painful split from ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom, who is said to be "fully embracing single life."
Intimate Date
The Hot N Cold singer, 40, and Trudeau, 53, were spotted at fine dining restaurant Le Violon on Monday, July 28.
Video captured the pair leaning over the dinner table, deep in conversation with each other.
Perry had a wide grin on her face while talking to Trudeau, who appeared to be enamored by the former American Idol judge as they sipped on cocktails and enjoyed several dishes.
Trudeau and Perry reportedly met with Chef Danny Smiles during dinner and made a special trip to the kitchen afterward to thank staff for their meal.
Bloom Breakup
Perry and Bloom announced their split in June following months of speculation about their relationship being on the rocks.
The former couple, who share four-year-old daughter Daisy Dove, were on-again, off-again for nine years. On Valentine's Day 2019, the Pirates of the Caribbean star popped the question, but the lovebirds never made it down the aisle.
Representatives for the former couple confirmed the split in a statement, saying: "Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting.
"They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is – and always will be – raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect."
In the aftermath of the breakup, Perry was seen overcome with emotions as she performed in Australia.
While Perry broke down on stage, the actor shared cryptic messages about "loneliness" and "darkness" on social media.
Bloom had fans buzzing days later when he was spotted with a mystery woman in Venice, Italy, for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's star-studded wedding weekend. The woman was later confirmed to be Perry's former stylist Jamie Mizrahi.
After the wedding, sources claimed Bloom was jealous of Tom Brady stealing Sydney Sweeney's attention away from him at the reception.
Flirtatious Ways?
As RadarOnline.com reported, insiders claimed Bloom's flirty nature plagued the relationship during the nine years they were an item.
A source shared: "Katy and Orlando were both so tightly wound. They started to bicker, and it got worse and worse over time. It became borderline toxic."
While the relationship was on thin ice, Perry faced relentless backlash over her latest album and tour.
The insider added: "The trolling she endured during that time was on another level, and that pressure bled into her home life with Orlando."
Trudeau's Divorce
Perry isn't the only one who has been dealing with a messy split and co-parenting.
Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire separated after 18 years of marriage in August 2023. The ex-couple share three children together – Xavier, 17, Ella-Grace, 16, and Hadrien, 11.
The former prime minister announced the separation on Instagram, writing: "Hi everyone, Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate.
"As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build. For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy. Thank you."