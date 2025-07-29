Ex-Lover of Jennifer Aniston's New Boyfriend Tells All: Jim Curtis' One-Time Girlfriend Reveals Never-Before-Known Childhood Link Between 'Friends' Star and Her Hypnotist Hunk
An ex-lover of Jennifer Aniston's new boyfriend has spoken out and revealed never-before-known childhood link between the Hollywood actress and the hypnotist.
RadarOnline.com can reveal more details about Jim Curtis, the man who was spotted spending time with the Friends stunner in Spain in early July.
The Ex Speaks Out
In an interview with Daily Mail, Alyssa Pettinato, who briefly dated Curtis a few years ago, opened up about Aniston's new funky man and shared personal details.
She said, comparing him to John Stamos' character on the hit sitcom Full House "I call him Uncle Jesse."
Pettinato continued: "He's got a nice face. He is a successful guy. He is really smart. I think that a lot of women are drawn to that."
Curtis appeared on Pettinato's podcast, MissJudged, back in December and played off any talk about his dating life.
Pettinato said: "Basically, we did the episode about men being masculine, standing in their masculinity when they're leaving a relationship - basically don't be a cuck about it.
"And we talked about, "Hey, what's your situation?" And he just was obscure, so I have no idea still to this day what's going on."
Despite being caught snuggling up together in Mallorca, Spain, in early July, Aniston and Curtis have yet to confirm they are officially an item.
Pettinato admitted she isn't "surprised" to hear Curtis is linked to the Hollywood stunner and joked she is such a "step up."
She added: "Well, I don't know [Aniston] personally, but I do know that we share a commonality of being Greek. So, I'm sure that's a common ground. If they are together, you know, culture is strong."
Aniston's father, John, was born in Greece, and Curtis is also Greek – which is a strong similarity for the new couple.
All About Jim
Pettinato and Curtis dated for about a month after meeting on a dating app many years ago.
She called Aniston's new man "a nice guy" before explaining: "We didn't work out. It's my fault. But he's a good guy. I think he's definitely a really great guy. I think he would be a fantastic partner to somebody."
Luckily for Aniston, who has been very unlucky in love and went through two divorces, Curtis is "unproblematic" and "the type of person that can get along with most people."
Pettinato also praised Curtis for his successful career.
Shady Past Resurfaces
Unfortunately for Curtis, not all memories resurfacing from his past have been positive.
Shortly after Aniston and her new hunky man were spotted together, parts of his book called The Stimulati Experience raised eyebrows.
In the book, Curtis insulted his own sister in one of his self-help books, as the "love guru's" shady past has come back to haunt him.
In one section, he describes a particularly low point in his life, in which he lacked meaningful relationships and was dating "a new girl every quarter."
"I wish I had a better relationship with my son, but he lives with his mother most of the time, and he's p----- at me," he wrote in an extraordinary aside.
Then another: "My sister is a pain in the a--, because she's so high intensity, and I can't keep a girlfriend because I get bored."