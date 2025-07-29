Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Jen Aniston

Ex-Lover of Jennifer Aniston's New Boyfriend Tells All: Jim Curtis' One-Time Girlfriend Reveals Never-Before-Known Childhood Link Between 'Friends' Star and Her Hypnotist Hunk

photo of jen aniston
Source: MEGA; @jimcurtis1/instagram

Jennifer Aniston's new man Jim Curtis has been praised by his ex.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 29 2025, Published 2:31 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

An ex-lover of Jennifer Aniston's new boyfriend has spoken out and revealed never-before-known childhood link between the Hollywood actress and the hypnotist.

RadarOnline.com can reveal more details about Jim Curtis, the man who was spotted spending time with the Friends stunner in Spain in early July.

Article continues below advertisement

The Ex Speaks Out

Photo of Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis
Source: MEGA;@jimcurtis1/instagram

The 'Friends' star's new man has been praised by his ex.

Article continues below advertisement

In an interview with Daily Mail, Alyssa Pettinato, who briefly dated Curtis a few years ago, opened up about Aniston's new funky man and shared personal details.

She said, comparing him to John Stamos' character on the hit sitcom Full House "I call him Uncle Jesse."

Pettinato continued: "He's got a nice face. He is a successful guy. He is really smart. I think that a lot of women are drawn to that."

Curtis appeared on Pettinato's podcast, MissJudged, back in December and played off any talk about his dating life.

Pettinato said: "Basically, we did the episode about men being masculine, standing in their masculinity when they're leaving a relationship - basically don't be a cuck about it.

"And we talked about, "Hey, what's your situation?" And he just was obscure, so I have no idea still to this day what's going on."

Article continues below advertisement

Despite being caught snuggling up together in Mallorca, Spain, in early July, Aniston and Curtis have yet to confirm they are officially an item.

Pettinato admitted she isn't "surprised" to hear Curtis is linked to the Hollywood stunner and joked she is such a "step up."

She added: "Well, I don't know [Aniston] personally, but I do know that we share a commonality of being Greek. So, I'm sure that's a common ground. If they are together, you know, culture is strong."

Aniston's father, John, was born in Greece, and Curtis is also Greek – which is a strong similarity for the new couple.

Article continues below advertisement

All About Jim

The ex and Curtis dated for about a month after meeting on a dating app many years ago.
Source: @JIMCURTIS1/INSTAGRAM

The ex and Curtis dated for about a month after meeting on a dating app many years ago.

Article continues below advertisement

Pettinato and Curtis dated for about a month after meeting on a dating app many years ago.

She called Aniston's new man "a nice guy" before explaining: "We didn't work out. It's my fault. But he's a good guy. I think he's definitely a really great guy. I think he would be a fantastic partner to somebody."

Luckily for Aniston, who has been very unlucky in love and went through two divorces, Curtis is "unproblematic" and "the type of person that can get along with most people."

Pettinato also praised Curtis for his successful career.

Article continues below advertisement

Shady Past Resurfaces

READ MORE ON Entertainment
Photo of Anne Burrell

Such An Insult!': Anne Burrell's Legacy 'Disrespected' as Food Network Barely Acknowledges Late TV Chef During 'Worst Cooks In America' Premiere

Sarah Jessica Parker

EXCLUSIVE: And Just Like That...It's All Over? Sarah Jessica Parker Fears Iconic Franchise Could Get 'Abruptly Canceled' After Dismal and Declining Ratings

Aniston has been unlucky in love for years.
Source: MEGA

Aniston has been unlucky in love for years.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately for Curtis, not all memories resurfacing from his past have been positive.

Shortly after Aniston and her new hunky man were spotted together, parts of his book called The Stimulati Experience raised eyebrows.

In the book, Curtis insulted his own sister in one of his self-help books, as the "love guru's" shady past has come back to haunt him.

In one section, he describes a particularly low point in his life, in which he lacked meaningful relationships and was dating "a new girl every quarter."

"I wish I had a better relationship with my son, but he lives with his mother most of the time, and he's p----- at me," he wrote in an extraordinary aside.

Then another: "My sister is a pain in the a--, because she's so high intensity, and I can't keep a girlfriend because I get bored."

jen aniston
Source: Mega

The star has been through two divorces.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.