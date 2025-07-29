Ex-Lover of Jennifer Aniston's New Boyfriend Tells All: Jim Curtis' One-Time Girlfriend Reveals Never-Before-Known Childhood Link Between 'Friends' Star and Her Hypnotist Hunk

In an interview with Daily Mail, Alyssa Pettinato, who briefly dated Curtis a few years ago, opened up about Aniston's new funky man and shared personal details.

She said, comparing him to John Stamos' character on the hit sitcom Full House "I call him Uncle Jesse."

Pettinato continued: "He's got a nice face. He is a successful guy. He is really smart. I think that a lot of women are drawn to that."

Curtis appeared on Pettinato's podcast, MissJudged, back in December and played off any talk about his dating life.

Pettinato said: "Basically, we did the episode about men being masculine, standing in their masculinity when they're leaving a relationship - basically don't be a cuck about it.

"And we talked about, "Hey, what's your situation?" And he just was obscure, so I have no idea still to this day what's going on."