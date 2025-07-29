'Such An Insult!': Anne Burrell's Legacy 'Disrespected' as Food Network Barely Acknowledges Late TV Chef During 'Worst Cooks In America' Premiere
Anne Burrell's final Worst Cooks in America season officially made its debut on Monday, July 28, but it was the Food Network's bizarre tribute to the late TV chef that left viewers raging, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The popular show kicked off its new season with a two-hour premiere, co-hosted by Burrell and Gabe Bertaccini; but the episode did not begin with a tribute at all.
'I Am Shocked'
Burrell's passing was mentioned eventually, in the last few seconds of the premiere episode, when an "In Memoriam" briefly appeared on the screen with the star's name and photo.
A PSA for a crisis text line for those who may be suffering and in need of help also appeared for viewers. However, that small tribute was not enough for viewers, who took to X to go off.
"How could you even start this show without even acknowledging Anne Burrell's passing?" one questioned. 'I am shocked."
Another added: "Out of respect for Anne, that 'tribute' should have been at the BEGINNING and at the end of the premiere of this season."
Others were sick over having Burrell be a part of the show, which was labeled a "circus."
"It's a circus and not even watchable. She was an actual chef," a user said, and added: "To even televise this is an insult."
A viewer raged: "Horrible!" as one added, “Very demeaning. She deserved better."
Worst Cooks in America focuses on clueless chefs working to improve their skills for $25,000.
Burrell's Kindness Revealed
Bertaccini, 39, revealed how quickly he became friends with Burrell after spending "12 hours a day together for three weeks on set." He even recalled just how kind Burrell was to him when he caught a cold.
"She loved to crochet, so she would sit down everywhere − at the bar, the restaurant, in a production meeting – and she would crochet and talk to you," the Say I Do star recalled. "It was a way to relax and to focus. But what really struck me is that the night before she went home, and after a 14-hour shoot day, she made me a little heart.
"And she brought me a card saying, like: 'I hope you feel better. It was great shooting with you. I know this is the last day, good luck with the finale.'"
He added: "I think that it's really what I carry with me: the idea that she cared, not only about, of course, the show, but about the people that work on the show, about the recruits.
"She really cared, and she always found time for everybody."
A TV Chef's Death Rocks Industry
Katy Perry's Revenge? Pop Star and Canada's Former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Spark Romance Rumors With Cozy Date —After Ex Orlando Bloom Returns to 'Casual Flings'
Burrell's death was confirmed by her family on June 17, after she was found dead in her Brooklyn home. At the time, the New York City Police Department reportedly said officers from the 76th Precinct responded to "an unconscious and unresponsive 55-year-old female" at about 7:50 a.m.
However, EMS pronounced the unnamed female dead on the scene.
The Fire Department of New York said a cardiac arrest was reported at Burrell's home, but five weeks after her passing, her cause of death was ruled a suicide.
Following her death, the Food Network remembered Burrell for her "joy, boldness, and an unwavering 'yes,' and spirit."