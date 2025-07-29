'Such An Insult!': Anne Burrell's Legacy 'Disrespected' as Food Network Barely Acknowledges Late TV Chef During 'Worst Cooks In America' Premiere

Bertaccini, 39, revealed how quickly he became friends with Burrell after spending "12 hours a day together for three weeks on set." He even recalled just how kind Burrell was to him when he caught a cold.

"She loved to crochet, so she would sit down everywhere − at the bar, the restaurant, in a production meeting – and she would crochet and talk to you," the Say I Do star recalled. "It was a way to relax and to focus. But what really struck me is that the night before she went home, and after a 14-hour shoot day, she made me a little heart.

"And she brought me a card saying, like: 'I hope you feel better. It was great shooting with you. I know this is the last day, good luck with the finale.'"

He added: "I think that it's really what I carry with me: the idea that she cared, not only about, of course, the show, but about the people that work on the show, about the recruits.

"She really cared, and she always found time for everybody."