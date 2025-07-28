The Real Anne Burrell: 'Worst Cooks in America' Co-Host Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Behavior of Late TV Chef — After Her Death Is Ruled a Suicide

Anne Burrell may have played a tough chef on the small screen, but behind the scenes, she was someone who would always show up for you; at least that is what her Worst Cooks in America co-host revealed following her death, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The late chef will make her final TV appearance on the new season of the popular Food Network show, as the industry continues to reel over her passing, which was recently ruled a suicide.

The Real Burrell

Source: Food Network/Warner Bros. Discovery Burrell's 'Worst Cooks in America' co-host Gabe Bertaccini revealed how the late chef truly was behind the scenes.

Gabe Bertaccini, 39, hosted Worst Cooks in America alongside Burrell, 55, for her 28th season, following a one-year hiatus. But despite her hard-nosed approach, Bertaccini revealed Burrell was all about the contestants. "She was really so involved in the process of Worst Cooks," he said, and added that it proved "she was a chef that cared, a person that cared and very, very authentic." The popular series, which focuses on clueless chefs working to improve their skills for $25,000, was a tough task for Bertaccini, but Burrell was sure to warn him.

Source: Food Network/Warner Bros. Discovery Bertaccini worked with Burrell '12 hours a day for three weeks,' as the duo bonded.

"'I just want to tell you, no matter how much you prepare yourself, this is going to be really bad," Bertaccini said Burrell shared with him. "'You're going to look and be speechless.'" He recalled: "I remember having the producer telling me in my ear, like, 'Gabriele, can you say something?' I'm like, 'I'm just sitting here watching this train crash, and I don't have any feedback because I don't know where to start.'" While they were on opposite teams on the show, the two TV chefs became fast friends after spending "12 hours a day together for three weeks." Bertaccini even recalled just how kind Burrell was to him when he caught a cold.

'She Really Cared'

Source: Food Network/Warner Bros. Discovery Burrell was a part of 'Worst Cooks in America' for all seasons except for one.

He said: "She loved to crochet, so she would sit down everywhere − at the bar, the restaurant, in a production meeting – and she would crochet and talk to you. "It was a way to relax and to focus. But what really struck me is that the night before she went home, and after a 14-hour shoot day, she made me a little heart. And she brought me a card saying, like: 'I hope you feel better. It was great shooting with you. I know this is the last day, good luck with the finale.'" The Say I Do star added: "I think that it's really what I carry with me: the idea that she cared, not only about, of course, the show but about the people that work on the show, about the recruits. "She really cared, and she always found time for everybody."

Shock Death Details

Source: MEGA The TV star's death was confirmed in June 2025.

Burrell's death was confirmed by her family on June 17, after she was found dead in her Brooklyn home. At the time, the New York City Police Department reportedly said officers from the 76th Precinct responded to "an unconscious and unresponsive 55-year-old female" at about 7:50 a.m. on June 17. However, EMS pronounced the unnamed female dead on the scene. The Fire Department of New York said a cardiac arrest was reported at the chef's home. However, five weeks after her passing, her cause of death was ruled a suicide. According to reports, Burrell's death is specified as "acute intoxication due to the combined effects of diphenhydramine, ethanol, cetirizine, and amphetamine" and was determined by the New York City medical examiner's office.

Source: Food Network/Warner Bros. Discovery Burrell's death was ruled a suicide.