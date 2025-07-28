'Ozzy Was Her One': Heartbroken Sharon Osbourne 'Swears Off Love for Good' After 'The Prince of Darkness' Death — 'Just One Mission: Protecting His Legacy'
Sharon Osbourne is said to have sworn off love after the death of her beloved husband, Ozzy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Ozzy died aged 76 on July 22, a little over two weeks after the couple celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary on July 4.
Now, sources claimed Sharon, 72, has devoted herself to a single mission: protecting the Black Sabbath frontman's "legacy."
'Twin Flame'
While grieving the loss of her husband, sources said Sharon has become "laser-focused" on keeping Ozzy's memory alive – and nothing else.
A close family friend told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack: "There's no second act in love. Ozzy was her one — her twin flame. That's it."
Sharon was the Crazy Train singer's biggest champion for more than four decades. She remained by her husband's side through numerous scandals, including drug and alcohol abuse, infidelity and most recently, his deteriorating health as he battled Parkinson's.
'Legacy Project'
Sharon's loyalty for Ozzy has not wavered after his death.
The so-called Heavy Metal Mom has taken on the daunting task of archiving Ozzy's unreleased music, handwritten notes, home videos and tour wardrobe in an effort to preserve the Prince of Darkness' footprint on music and pop culture.
A source said: "She's working with the kids to create a definitive legacy project. She wants Ozzy remembered not just as a metal god – but as the love of her life."
Dating 'Would Feel Like Betrayal'
While few would expect Sharon to dip her toes back into the dating pool any time soon, sources said it's highly unlikely the widow will ever remarry, date or even entertain the idea.
A longtime friend explained: "It would feel like betrayal.
"Sharon believes in once-in-a-lifetime love — and she already had hers.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Sharon wants Ozzy's final resting place to be in the garden of their 350-acre English estate, where they recently relocated after living in Los Angeles for years.
Ozzy's Final Resting Place
Sources claimed Sharon is "too frail" for an extravagant public send-off and instead plans to host a small family funeral at their home.
The insider said: "It's a lovely house and Sharon wanted to bring him back from L.A. I don't know if she will feel strong enough to have a big memorial for all the people who want to say goodbye to him.
"We think she may want to bury him privately at home, in the garden."
While plans for Ozzy's funeral are underway, sources claimed the family now fears for Sharon's health after losing her rock.
Sharon was previously diagnosed with colon cancer in 2002. She underwent surgery and chemotherapy after doctors found the cancer had spread.
Most recently fans called out how "thin" and "fragile" Sharon looked after being prescribed Ozempic.
A friend reportedly said: "Sharon is very, very fragile. She is so thin. She is not well.
"We are all terrified for her health at this point. This is the heaviest blow. Ozzy was her life.
"The whole point of her life was him. They were each other's best friend. We don't know what she will do or how she will cope."