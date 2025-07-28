CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 3-Second Clip Exposes Moment Trump's Caddie in Scotland Blatantly Dropping Ball in Prime Spot Before 'Serial Golf Cheat' Prez Arrives to Take Shot

As seen in a viral video clip, two golf caddies were seen alongside the President as he drove a golf cart around Turnberry's Ailsa course in Scotland.

For the outing, Trump was joined by his son Eric – as well as a convoy of 20 other carts following close behind.

One of the caddies was a few steps ahead of the commander-in-chief and was caught secretly placing a golf ball on the ground.

X users quickly bashed Trump and accused him of being a "cheater."

One wrote" "Caddy did that so smoothly. Can only imagine how many times he's done it."

"I want to know how he finds caddies to do that for him," added another.

A third added: "Once a cheater, always a cheater, right?"

A fourth echoed the cheating remarks and said: "Not a good character trait. The way you do one thing is the way you do everything."