CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 3-Second Clip Exposes Moment Trump's Caddie in Scotland Blatantly Dropping Ball in Prime Spot Before 'Serial Golf Cheat' Prez Arrives to Take Shot
A shocking 3-second clip has exposed the moment Donald Trump's caddie blatantly dropped the ball in a prime spot for him to take a swing in Scotland.
RadarOnline.com can reveal how the president was finally exposed for being a cheater ...in the game of golf.
Ball Drop
As seen in a viral video clip, two golf caddies were seen alongside the President as he drove a golf cart around Turnberry's Ailsa course in Scotland.
For the outing, Trump was joined by his son Eric – as well as a convoy of 20 other carts following close behind.
One of the caddies was a few steps ahead of the commander-in-chief and was caught secretly placing a golf ball on the ground.
X users quickly bashed Trump and accused him of being a "cheater."
One wrote" "Caddy did that so smoothly. Can only imagine how many times he's done it."
"I want to know how he finds caddies to do that for him," added another.
A third added: "Once a cheater, always a cheater, right?"
A fourth echoed the cheating remarks and said: "Not a good character trait. The way you do one thing is the way you do everything."
Trump Greeted With...Protestors
As President Trump kicked off his visit in his late mother's home country, he was welcomed with protestors who were rallied outside the resort demanding he get deported while waving Palestinian flags.
While Trump might have been honored to visit the country, the country is a massive fan of him.
According to a poll, 71% of people in Scotland have an unfavorable opinion of Trump, compared to 57% of people in the United Kingdom.
One of the protestors signs read: "Scotland is already great."
One protester held Scottish bagpipes in one arm, and a sign in the other that read: "At least this bag of hot air serves a purpose."
Trump's Bombshell Epstein Confession In Scotland
GOLF FORCE ONE: Secret Service Takes No Chances in Scotland With Armored 'Getaway' Buggy Following Prez Every Move 'Should Anyone Open Fire on the Course'
During his visit to Scotland, Trump couldn't escape the questioning surrounding the Jeffrey Epstein files saga.
While speaking to the press during his meeting with the U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Trump diverted any questions about Epstein and denied ever visiting the late predator's Caribbean island.
He said: "I never went to the island, and Bill Clinton went there supposedly 28 times. I never went to the island, but (former Treasury Secretary) Larry Summers, I hear, went there, he was the head of Harvard. And many other people that are very big people, nobody ever talks about them.
"I never had the privilege of going to his island, and I did turn him down.
"But a lot of people in Palm Beach were invited to his island. In one of my very good moments, I turned it down. I didn't want to go to his island."
When pressed about his falling out with Epstein and what forced his decision to remove him from Mar-a-Lago, Trump told the reporter he didn't want to "waste your time" by retelling an old story.