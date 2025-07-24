'Ozzy to Be Buried in Garden': Sharon Osbourne Wants Rocker's Final Resting Place to Be in Grounds of English Mansion as Fears Grow for Frail Music Manager
Sharon Osbourne intends to bury late husband Ozzy in the garden of their home in the English countryside as fears grow for the frail music manager.
RadarOnline.com can reveal insiders close to Sharon, 72, claim she wants the rocker's final resting place to be on their 350-acre estate where she plans to host a small family funeral, rather than a full-blown public service.
'Too Frail'
It's claimed Sharon is "too frail" to front such a showbiz spectacle, which is why she is leaning towards a more intimate gathering at the English property the couple recently relocated to from Los Angeles.
A source said: "It's a lovely house and Sharon wanted to bring him back from L.A.
"I don't know if she will feel strong enough to have a big memorial for all the people who want to say goodbye to him.
"We think she may want to bury him privately at home, in the garden."
Ozzy and Sharon bought the house for an undisclosed sum in 1993, with four of his children – Louis, Aimee, Jack and Kelly – by his side.
Garden Burial
The decision to bury Ozzy, who passed away on Tuesday aged 76, in her garden mirrors what fellow rock star widow Sandra Cash opted to do when husband Jeff Beck suddenly died of bacterial meningitis in January 2023.
But while plans for Ozzy's funeral are going ahead, those close to the family say they now fear for Sharon.
She was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2002 and had surgery and chemotherapy after it was found to have spread.
More recently, however, the yo-yo dieter and former bulimic has suffered some health issues after being prescribed the weight-loss drug Ozempic.
'Fragile And Thin'
A friend told The Daily Mail: "Sharon is very, very fragile. She is so thin. She is not well. We are all terrified for her health at this point.
"This is the heaviest blow. Ozzy was her life.
"The whole point of her life was him. They were each other's best friend. We don't know what she will do or how she will cope."
The couple married in 1982 and went on to have three children – Aimee, Jack and Kelly. Sharon masterminded his solo career, their reality TV show The Osbournes, and their vastly successful music festival, Ozzfest.
They celebrated 40 years of married life in 2022 with Sharon saying: "We first met when I was 18. Over 52 years we have been friends, lovers, husband and wife, grandparents and soulmates. Always at each other's side. I love you Ozzy."
Last year, Ozzy said: "Sharon is like my soulmate — sometimes I love her, sometimes I don’t love her, sometimes I’m angry with her, sometimes I’m crazy about her, sometimes I’m very jealous of her, sometimes I wanna f---ing kill her.
"But through it all, at the end of the day, I love her more than anything in the world. Put it this way: I couldn't live without her. I don't wanna live without her."