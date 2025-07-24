Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Willie Nelson
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Willie Nelson's 'Not Afraid of Death' – Inside 91-year-old Country Crooner's Health Crisis as He's Forced to Stop Smoking

photo of Willie Nelson
Source: MEGA

Willie Nelson, 91, faces a health crisis and quits smoking while declaring he's not afraid of death.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 24 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Weed buff Willie Nelson has been forced to give up his cannabis ritual because his lungs can't take the strain anymore, and RadarOnline.com can reveal it has made his life miserable because – medicine or not — dabs and edibles just don't cut it.

The country crooner, 92, has been the face of cannabis consumption in the U.S. for years. But, he's confessed in a new interview: "I can't smoke anymore. My lungs have already said, 'Don't do that.' So, I don't really do anything now much except a few edibles."

Article continues below advertisement

Willie's Health Troubles

Article continues below advertisement
Willie Nelson is giving up joints for his lungs' sake.
Source: MEGA

Willie Nelson is giving up joints for his lungs' sake.

Article continues below advertisement

An insider reports: "He has munched edibles but it's not the same buzz and he finds them too fuzzy and too weird. He used to hold the joint in his hand like it was glued to his fingers in the past."

"He just can't inhale anymore. His lungs can't sustain any more smoke. He's been overdoing it a bit, but this doesn't mean he has to quit."

"It was a habit approached and relied on for years like Snoop Dogg. But now he's gone clean. So the spiritual health move past this moment may have made the decision for him."

He has battled emphysema, a type of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, in the past.

In 1981, he suffered a collapsed lung. He had trouble performing for years.

Article continues below advertisement

Trying To Stay Healthy

Article continues below advertisement
Past battles with emphysema pushed Nelson to finally ditch the smoke.
Source: MEGA

Past battles with emphysema pushed Nelson to finally ditch the smoke.

Article continues below advertisement

"He puts on a brave face, but he's not offering up anecdotes," continued the insider. "He wants to stay healthy and he's sick of missing the weed and that fog of serenity."

He's told the source he still thinks the good old doobie is in him.

"Ha! He's also going through withdrawals," the source revealed. "It's been in his rituals. He gets nervous and anxious sometimes."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
photo of Chuck Norris

EXCLUSIVE: Chuck Norris Proves Age is Just a Number – as the 85-year-old Great Grandpa's Brutal Fitness Routine for Movie Roles is Revealed

mom from hell rips teeth year old demon claim

EXCLUSIVE: Mom From Hell Accused Of 'Ripping Out 5-Year-Old Daughter's Teeth While Holding Cross' and Yelling Child Had 'Demon In Her'

Article continues below advertisement
Edibles aren't cutting it as the 92-year-old star copes with life beyond the buzz.
Source: MEGA

Edibles aren't cutting it as the 92-year-old star copes with life beyond the buzz.

"When he has weed, he doesn't need to be high to be high," said the insider.

"He was a motivating presence and people want to see him, but he's doing this for himself and his fans. He needs them as much as they need him."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.