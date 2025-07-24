EXCLUSIVE: Willie Nelson's 'Not Afraid of Death' – Inside 91-year-old Country Crooner's Health Crisis as He's Forced to Stop Smoking

An insider reports: "He has munched edibles but it's not the same buzz and he finds them too fuzzy and too weird. He used to hold the joint in his hand like it was glued to his fingers in the past."

"He just can't inhale anymore. His lungs can't sustain any more smoke. He's been overdoing it a bit, but this doesn't mean he has to quit."

"It was a habit approached and relied on for years like Snoop Dogg. But now he's gone clean. So the spiritual health move past this moment may have made the decision for him."

He has battled emphysema, a type of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, in the past.

In 1981, he suffered a collapsed lung. He had trouble performing for years.