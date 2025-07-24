EXCLUSIVE: Chuck Norris Proves Age is Just a Number – as the 85-year-old Great Grandpa's Brutal Fitness Routine for Movie Roles is Revealed

"Chuck is just as popular and relevant now as he was in his so-called heyday in the '70s, '80s and '90s. He's never fallen behind the times," insisted an insider.

"He stays very active on social media, and everyone can see he's in fine physical and mental shape. No one would believe he's 85."

"Age is just a number, and Chuck proves that every time. He's got the stamina of a horse, which he must get from riding his own horses on his Texas ranch."

And the source said the martial arts master had a blast shooting Zombie Plane, due out later this year – an action comedy about a secret government agency that enlists celebrities to fight a group of flesh-eating zombies.