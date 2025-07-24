EXCLUSIVE: Chuck Norris Proves Age is Just a Number – as the 85-year-old Great Grandpa's Brutal Fitness Routine for Movie Roles is Revealed
Chop-socky tough guy Chuck Norris is an 85-year-old great-grandpa – and RadarOnline.com can reveal he refuses to slow down and has just wrapped Zombie Plane, a gut-busting action flick alongside Ice-T and a raft of other younger stars.
And despite his age, sources said movie moguls are lining up to offer the Walker, Texas Ranger hunk paydays that reflect his superhero status.
'Age Is Just A Number'
"Chuck is just as popular and relevant now as he was in his so-called heyday in the '70s, '80s and '90s. He's never fallen behind the times," insisted an insider.
"He stays very active on social media, and everyone can see he's in fine physical and mental shape. No one would believe he's 85."
"Age is just a number, and Chuck proves that every time. He's got the stamina of a horse, which he must get from riding his own horses on his Texas ranch."
And the source said the martial arts master had a blast shooting Zombie Plane, due out later this year – an action comedy about a secret government agency that enlists celebrities to fight a group of flesh-eating zombies.
The Ultimate Catch
Norris plays a version of himself, leading the team to save humanity, and on the set, he led his costars in workouts.
"Chuck was always weight-training on the sidelines and getting the other stars to work out with him, too," said the insider. "He was a motivating presence, and people want to see more of that. They want Chuck to do more movies, and the studios are all for it."
"He's going to continue pushing himself to the max because that's how he does things."
And he's more than an actor when it comes to filming.
Added the insider: "Chuck is the ultimate catch if a filmmaker wants to put a veteran stunt guy in one of his movies."