EXCLUSIVE: Mom From Hell Accused Of 'Ripping Out 5-Year-Old Daughter's Teeth While Holding Cross' and Yelling Child Had 'Demon In Her'

Wicked West Virginia mom Rebecca Bailey is feeling the bite of the law after allegedly pinning down her 5-year-old daughter and ripping out two of the tot's teeth while holding a cross and yelling that the child "had a demon in her," investigators said.

According to the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office, deputies who responded to a child abuse report at a Lester area home determined that bonkers Bailey had yanked out a bottom pair of her offspring's pearly whites, RadarOnline.com can reveal.