EXCLUSIVE: Mom From Hell Accused Of 'Ripping Out 5-Year-Old Daughter's Teeth While Holding Cross' and Yelling Child Had 'Demon In Her'
Wicked West Virginia mom Rebecca Bailey is feeling the bite of the law after allegedly pinning down her 5-year-old daughter and ripping out two of the tot's teeth while holding a cross and yelling that the child "had a demon in her," investigators said.
According to the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office, deputies who responded to a child abuse report at a Lester area home determined that bonkers Bailey had yanked out a bottom pair of her offspring's pearly whites, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Shocking Crime
Deputies said a witness was awakened by the disturbance between the mom and daughter, intervened on behalf of the minor, called for help, and stayed with the girl until authorities arrived on the scene.
Bailey was arrested and charged with child abuse resulting in injury and booked into the Southern Regional Jail, where she's being held on $50,000 bail.
CPS Steps In
Child Protective Services and Emergency Medical Services were contacted to render aid, and the girl was taken to a safe environment before being released into the care of a responsible relative.
The Sheriff's Office expressed their thanks to the "brave family member" who stepped up to defend the youngster and praised the reporting deputies for their "swift response."