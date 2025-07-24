EXCLUSIVE: Inside Paul Simon's Sad Last Days – How Iconic Music Star Sparked New Health Fears After Canceling Shows Due To Health Scares

"My reaction to that was frustration and annoyance – not quite anger yet – because I thought it would pass, it would repair itself."

But sources said only some of his hearing has returned, and that the impish 5-foot-3 singer, who rocketed to superstardom on a string of massive 1960s hits with then-partner Art Garfunkel, has become resigned to his approaching final curtain.

"It's just the age we're at," the musician noted. "Gordon Lightfoot just passed away, Jeff Beck too. My generation's time is up."

Medical experts told RadarOnline.com Paul's crippling issues are likely to grow worse – and that his adoring public should prepare for his retirement.

"At his age, hearing, nerve and joint damage are only likely to increase," said Dr. Gabe Mirkin, a Florida longevity specialist who has not treated Simon. "The older we are, the harder it is to bounce back from such serious ailments."

A music industry source said Simon seems to be having trouble accepting the inevitable, adding: "It must be total agony for him to come to terms with what is clearly a fast-approaching end."