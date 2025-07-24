EXCLUSIVE: Nepo-baby Jaden Smith Sparks Fears After Paris Drug Bust – 'He's Heading In A Dangerous Direction'

"It's not a good look, especially as cannabis is illegal in France, where the legal possession amount and use is a criminal offense," warned an insider.

"Clearly, Jaden is heading in a dangerous direction. He was out at 3 a.m. in a foreign city partying his head off and then spending a lot less time at home. And with his parents living separately and their marital situation up in the air, he's probably avoiding them altogether."

Jaden's dad, Will Smith, has been struggling to get his music comeback going, while mom Jada Pinkett Smith, 53, has been focusing on new projects following the cancellation of her Red Table Talk by Facebook Watch in April 2022.

According to sources, the couple has been living separate lives for years, and it's not been good for Jaden – or for his sister, Willow, 24.