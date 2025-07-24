EXCLUSIVE: Nepo-baby Jaden Smith Sparks Fears After Paris Drug Bust – 'He's Heading In A Dangerous Direction'
Nepo baby Jaden Smith has been busted in an apparent drug binge while partying overseas with friends, and RadarOnline.com can reveal loved ones are afraid he's way off the rails now that he's left the cocoon of his famous folks.
The muggy rapper's apparent drug ways went noticed after he was recently photographed exiting two hot party spots in Paris in a beanie and with a bong.
'Not A Good Look'
"It's not a good look, especially as cannabis is illegal in France, where the legal possession amount and use is a criminal offense," warned an insider.
"Clearly, Jaden is heading in a dangerous direction. He was out at 3 a.m. in a foreign city partying his head off and then spending a lot less time at home. And with his parents living separately and their marital situation up in the air, he's probably avoiding them altogether."
Jaden's dad, Will Smith, has been struggling to get his music comeback going, while mom Jada Pinkett Smith, 53, has been focusing on new projects following the cancellation of her Red Table Talk by Facebook Watch in April 2022.
According to sources, the couple has been living separate lives for years, and it's not been good for Jaden – or for his sister, Willow, 24.
Parent Problems
"Jaden's a sweet kid and he means well," added a source close to his inner circle, "but his parents are not helping."
"He's misunderstood. He's been spoiled his whole life, so he's used to doing whatever he wants and making people laugh – often at the cost of looking ridiculous," said an insider.
"Jaden's been completely let off the leash. He's making a lot of people very upset. Once so cool, he's making it look foolish."