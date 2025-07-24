Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Jaden Smith
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Nepo-baby Jaden Smith Sparks Fears After Paris Drug Bust – 'He's Heading In A Dangerous Direction'

photo of jaden smith
Source: MEGA

Nepo-baby Jaden Smith sparks concern after a Paris drug bust, with fears he's heading in a dangerous direction.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 24 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Nepo baby Jaden Smith has been busted in an apparent drug binge while partying overseas with friends, and RadarOnline.com can reveal loved ones are afraid he's way off the rails now that he's left the cocoon of his famous folks.

The muggy rapper's apparent drug ways went noticed after he was recently photographed exiting two hot party spots in Paris in a beanie and with a bong.

Article continues below advertisement

'Not A Good Look'

Article continues below advertisement
jaden smith paris drug bust nepo baby dangerous direction
Source: MEGA

Will Smith's troubled family dynamic is raising concerns for Jaden's wild behavior abroad.

Article continues below advertisement

"It's not a good look, especially as cannabis is illegal in France, where the legal possession amount and use is a criminal offense," warned an insider.

"Clearly, Jaden is heading in a dangerous direction. He was out at 3 a.m. in a foreign city partying his head off and then spending a lot less time at home. And with his parents living separately and their marital situation up in the air, he's probably avoiding them altogether."

Jaden's dad, Will Smith, has been struggling to get his music comeback going, while mom Jada Pinkett Smith, 53, has been focusing on new projects following the cancellation of her Red Table Talk by Facebook Watch in April 2022.

According to sources, the couple has been living separate lives for years, and it's not been good for Jaden – or for his sister, Willow, 24.

Article continues below advertisement

Parent Problems

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
photo of ozzy osbourne

EXCLUSIVE: Nightmarish Odeal When Ozzy Osbourne Was Told He Was HIV Positive—'I Believed It Was Only Gay People Who Got HIV'

Photo of Ozzy Osbourne

EXCLUSIVE: Ozzy Osbourne’s $220Million Will Plans Revealed — Including Huge Chunk of Cash That Will Go to his ‘Hidden’ Daughter

Article continues below advertisement
jaden smith paris drug bust nepo baby dangerous direction
Source: MEGA

Jada Pinkett Smith's focus on new ventures has insiders worried about her son's spiral.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

"Jaden's a sweet kid and he means well," added a source close to his inner circle, "but his parents are not helping."

"He's misunderstood. He's been spoiled his whole life, so he's used to doing whatever he wants and making people laugh – often at the cost of looking ridiculous," said an insider.

"Jaden's been completely let off the leash. He's making a lot of people very upset. Once so cool, he's making it look foolish."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.