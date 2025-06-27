REVEALED: Inside the Brooklyn Home Anne Burrell Was Found Dead In After TV Chef Suffered 'Cardiac Arrest' Following Possible 'Drug Overdose'
Anne Burrell let the TODAY show inside the same Brooklyn residence she would be found inside of less than a year later, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Food Network star's home appeared on a Hoda & Jenna’s House Tour segment in July 2024, as Burrell gave viewers a look into her property, which had just been "newly renovated."
Inside Burrell's World
After jokingly opening up the door in her bathrobe, Burrell proceeded to show off her "world of color," including her well-stocked home bar, and noted her only rule in her home: "Whenever you come over, I will make you your first drink, and then help yourself after that."
The TV chef also put her kitchen on display and showed off her renovated kitchen, including lots of colors, as she explained it needed "some love and a facelift," and added her design goal was to create "a world of color and joy."
Burrell also gave viewers a look at her combined living/dining area and sat down on a couch. She revealed she was all about hosting at her dining room table.
Burrell's Brooklyn property also had her outdoor "oasis" she created on her terrace, and made it clear any guests under her roof, which was worth $1.5million according to a report, would always be fed.
Burrell did not show off her bathroom, where she is said to have been discovered on the shower floor. On June 17, Burrell was found, after the New York City Police Department reportedly said officers from the 76th Precinct responded to "an unconscious and unresponsive 55-year-old female" at about 7:50 a.m. However, EMS pronounced the unnamed female dead on the scene.
A cause of death has yet to be determined, but the Fire Department of New York said a cardiac arrest was reported at Burrell's home. Other reports claimed Burrell had a bunch of pills nearby when her husband, Stuart Claxton, found her.
One Last Appearance
Food Network has already announced they will be airing Burrell's final appearance on the popular show, Worst Cooks in America, which she hosted for 27 seasons before taking a brief hiatus.
The new season will include fellow chef Gabe Bertaccini, and will premiere on July 28, 2025, six weeks following her death.
"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend and student, Anne Burrell," the network stated on their Instagram as the news of her passing spread. "She will be missed and remembered as a vibrant part of our Second City New York Training Center community. Anne brought joy, boldness, and an unwavering 'yes, and' spirit.
"Her enthusiasm was contagious, her presence unforgettable. Our thoughts go out to Anne's family and loved ones," it concluded.
Just months before her passing, Burrell had opened up about how much more she had left to do in her life.
"I can cook, yes, I can do TV, but also, what else?" she told the actress at the time. "I’ve got more to do in my life, I feel like," she said while on Tori Spelling's podcast misSpelling.
She added: "I’ve got a few other things that I’m working on as well, which I’m not quite ready to share yet. Hopefully, exciting (are) things coming."