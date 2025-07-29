Gwyneth's Guesthouse From Hell! Diarrhea, Betrayal & A Goop-Fueled Grudge — How Paltrow Intentionally Leaked the Messy Truth After Derek Blasberg’s Bedtime Blowout

Blasberg's bowel accident made the rounds in the summer of 2024, starting as a blind item. Author Amy Odell exposes the incident in her new book, Gwyneth: The Biography, detailing what really happened.

"While staying at her Montecito home. Blasberg suffered what was alleged to have been Ozempic-induced (a detail that was later called into question by the Daily Mail) diarrhea in the bed of the guesthouse, then fled without telling her, leaving her housekeeper to clean it up," Odell wrote.

"Gwyneth was appalled. Nick Brown, his partner, called her to try to smooth things over, but Gwyneth was reportedly so offended that Blasberg hadn't apologized personally, said one person with knowledge of the events, that she ensured the story leaked," Odell continued.

Paltrow blabbed about the bedroom soiling "by sharing it at multiple dinner parties, said someone else with knowledge of the events."

In a 2025 Vanity Fair interview, when asked directly about the socialite's extreme case of the runs, Gwyneth offered no denials that the diarrhea incident occurred.