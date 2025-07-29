Gwyneth's Guesthouse From Hell! Diarrhea, Betrayal & A Goop-Fueled Grudge — How Paltrow Intentionally Leaked the Messy Truth After Derek Blasberg’s Bedtime Blowout
Gwyneth Paltrow ruthlessly revealed to A-list pals how her now former friend, Derek Blasberg, had explosive diarrhea while staying in the guesthouse at her Montecito, Calif., mansion, RadarOnline.com can reveal from an excerpt in a new book about the actress.
Paltrow, 51, was furious the fashion industry personality badly soiled the bed and then bailed in embarrassment without so much as an apology. She made sure Blasberg, 43, learned his lesson in etiquette by making sure the world knew about his nasty mess at the Goop queen's pristine home.
'She Ensured the Story Leaked'
Blasberg's bowel accident made the rounds in the summer of 2024, starting as a blind item. Author Amy Odell exposes the incident in her new book, Gwyneth: The Biography, detailing what really happened.
"While staying at her Montecito home. Blasberg suffered what was alleged to have been Ozempic-induced (a detail that was later called into question by the Daily Mail) diarrhea in the bed of the guesthouse, then fled without telling her, leaving her housekeeper to clean it up," Odell wrote.
"Gwyneth was appalled. Nick Brown, his partner, called her to try to smooth things over, but Gwyneth was reportedly so offended that Blasberg hadn't apologized personally, said one person with knowledge of the events, that she ensured the story leaked," Odell continued.
Paltrow blabbed about the bedroom soiling "by sharing it at multiple dinner parties, said someone else with knowledge of the events."
In a 2025 Vanity Fair interview, when asked directly about the socialite's extreme case of the runs, Gwyneth offered no denials that the diarrhea incident occurred.
Diarrhea Everywhere
The original blind item in July 2024 read: "A NYC-based wordsmith did something really...s-----...at a certain A-list actress turned entrepreneur's beachside abode. And THIS rumor is making its rounds around major Hollywood heavy hitters."
"After a pretty crappy incident, this permanent 'friend of' didn’t even bother to clean up after himself, but instead, left money for the cleaning staff...forcing them to scrub away at the walls, ceilings and floors — which was allegedly the evidence of a wild night," claiming the soiling wasn't limited to the bed but everywhere in the room.
"Once word got back to the owner, who was less than amused, she flipped out and told two uber-famous friends all about it at a lunch date. Now this rumor is making its way through Hollywood." At the time, reports surfaced that Paltrow had spilled about the incident to friends Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld, as well as Seinfeld co-creator Larry David.
The blind item got the details wrong about how Paltrow spread the rumor, while many outlets assumed it happened at her Hamptons estate.
Friends No More
While neither Blasberg nor Paltrow commented at the time, the Oscar winner reportedly decided they shouldn't be seen together as a result of his bowel blowout story making the rounds.
"Gwyneth would like to laugh about this with Derek eventually, but currently, there is still much embarrassment," a source revealed to DailyMail.com.
"They both know that if they are ever seen together or if he ever returns to her house, they go out to dinner, it will be the only thing people will be talking about," the insider dished.
While Blasberg's Instagram page is filled with photos of him hanging out with A-list celebrities, he and Paltrow don't appear to have made peace since the diarrhea drama.
'Professional Best Friend'
Paltrow gushed about her then-close relationship with Blasberg in a 2016 profile about the celebrity social butterfly.
"When I first met him, I was a little dubious: ‘Are you a professional best friend of celebrities? And why are you everywhere at once? What’s your deal?’ But after ten seconds, I fell completely in love with him," the Iron Man star raved.
She went on to describe him as “a Midwestern boy who can’t believe who he’s eating dinner with, while simultaneously being completely comfortable with who he’s eating dinner with.”
Blasberg and Paltrow frequently appeared in each other's social media over the years, and it was obvious that they were close enough for him to be an overnight guest at the star's massive Montecito estate. They have not been pictured together since his explosive episode.