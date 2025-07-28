'No One Would Even Look at Me': What Really Happened on 'Shallow Hal' Set, According to Explosive New Gwyneth Paltrow Book

Gwyneth Paltrow was able to shed her celebrity status completely and found out what it was like to feel unappealing and unnoticed while trying out her Shallow Hal fat suit in public, in an excerpt obtained by RadarOnline.com.

The actress, 51, wore a 25-pound rubber suit in the film to make it appear that the 120-pound star weighed 350 pounds. Before filming got underway in 2000, Paltrow walked the streets of Charlotte, North Carolina, where the movie was shot, and was horrified by the response, according to Amy Odell's new book, Gwyneth: The Biography.

Odell claims Paltrow had a deep aversion to being overweight, and in her high school yearbook had called obesity her “worst fear."