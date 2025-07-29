Chilling Last Words of Deranged NYC Shooter Who Pleaded for Brain to Be Checked in Haunting Note — as He Declared 'NFL Will Squash You'

The chilling last words of the gunman who entered a New York City skyscraper and opened fire, killing four people before turning the gun on himself, have been uncovered.

Shooter Shane Devon Tamura was found with a suicide note in his back pocket, in which he pleaded for his brain to be studied and targeted the NFL, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Tamura, 27, was a former high school football player who claimed to suffer from CTE, a degenerative brain disease associated with frequent head injuries.