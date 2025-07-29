Off His Rocker? Trump's 'Mental Decline Is on Vivid Display' as President Rages About Epstein Scandal Fallout During Scotland Trip
Donald Trump's "mental decline" is once again under the spotlight due to the president's usual ramblings while in Scotland, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 79-year-old's Scotland trip – where he met with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer – ruffled plenty of feathers, with protestors pushing back against the visit, but Trump's thoughts on the Jeffrey Epstein scandal left even his harshest critics scratching their heads.
Trump Said What?
On Monday, July 28, while speaking to reporters in Scotland, Trump claimed he had previously turned down an offer to go to the sex predator's private island, and once again tried to distance himself from Epstein by urging others to focus on former president Bill Clinton instead.
"I never went to the island, and Bill Clinton went there supposedly 28 times," Trump claimed. "I never went to the island, but [former Treasury Secretary] Larry Summers, I hear, went there; he was the head of Harvard.
"And many other people that are very big people, nobody ever talks about them."
Trump added: "I never had the privilege of going to his island, and I did turn him down. But a lot of people in Palm Beach were invited to his island. In one of my very good moments, I turned it down. I didn't want to go to his island."
According to writer Rex Huppke with USA TODAY, the comments alone are more proof Trump is not well, as he noted: "The privilege? Spoken like a man whose mind has turned to mush."
"So nice of Trump to share his cognitive decline with the world," he added.
Trump has been buried in backlash over his administration's handling of the late criminal's case and his notorious files, which the Justice Department claimed didn't exist.
However, according to a recent report from the Wall Street Journal, Trump's name allegedly appears "multiple times" in the documents, and Attorney General Pam Bondi met with the president at the White House in May, where she revealed that his name was among many other high-profile figures identified.
All About Windmills
The report quoted sources that said officials "told the president at the meeting that the files contained what officials felt was unverified hearsay about many people, including Trump, who had socialized with Epstein in the past."
The reason why Trump's name was in the files is not yet clear.
Epstein wasn't the only thing on the controversial politician's mind while in Scotland; windmills were a hot topic. While meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Trump made clear he "will not allow a windmill to be built in the United States. They're killing us."
He rambled: "They’re killing the beauty of our scenery, our valleys, our beautiful plains, and I’m not talking about airplanes."
'Total Mental Collapse'
What Does Melania Know? Mystery Over First Lady's Ties to Epstein — as Trump's Wife Insists Disgraced Pedo Had Nothing to Do With How She Met Prez at New York's Kit Kat Club
"I’m talking about beautiful plains, beautiful areas in the United States, and you look up and you see windmills all over the place," Trump added. "It's a horrible thing. It's the most expensive form of energy. It's no good. They're made in China, almost all of them."
Trump's windmill comments also led to critics calling out his "failing brain," as former MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan said on X: "His insane obsessions, windmills, toilet flushes, shower pressure, get not even 1% of the coverage, or mental health discussions, as Joe Biden’s verbal gaffes and frailty did."
"This is a total mental collapse by Trump, who shows that at 80 years old, he can't travel as he goes off on a babbling, lie-filled rant about windmills and whales while meeting with the president of the European Commission," PoliticusUSA's Sarah Reese Jones went off.
Psychotherapist and author Dr. John Gartner previously noted Trump may be dealing with dementia, and said he believes the president is "losing his capacity for coherent speech," noting "dozens and dozens of Trump’s phonemic paraphasias, in which you use sounds in place of an actual word (a hallmark of brain damage and dementia)."