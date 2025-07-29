Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Off His Rocker? Trump's 'Mental Decline Is on Vivid Display' as President Rages About Epstein Scandal Fallout During Scotland Trip

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's mental capacity is once again the talk of the town.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 29 2025, Published 1:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Donald Trump's "mental decline" is once again under the spotlight due to the president's usual ramblings while in Scotland, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 79-year-old's Scotland trip – where he met with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer – ruffled plenty of feathers, with protestors pushing back against the visit, but Trump's thoughts on the Jeffrey Epstein scandal left even his harshest critics scratching their heads.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Said What?

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump's Scotland trip featured more ramblings from the president.

On Monday, July 28, while speaking to reporters in Scotland, Trump claimed he had previously turned down an offer to go to the sex predator's private island, and once again tried to distance himself from Epstein by urging others to focus on former president Bill Clinton instead.

"I never went to the island, and Bill Clinton went there supposedly 28 times," Trump claimed. "I never went to the island, but [former Treasury Secretary] Larry Summers, I hear, went there; he was the head of Harvard.

"And many other people that are very big people, nobody ever talks about them."

Trump added: "I never had the privilege of going to his island, and I did turn him down. But a lot of people in Palm Beach were invited to his island. In one of my very good moments, I turned it down. I didn't want to go to his island."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump spent time golfing in Scotland, while also going off about Epstein and windmills.

According to writer Rex Huppke with USA TODAY, the comments alone are more proof Trump is not well, as he noted: "The privilege? Spoken like a man whose mind has turned to mush."

"So nice of Trump to share his cognitive decline with the world," he added.

Trump has been buried in backlash over his administration's handling of the late criminal's case and his notorious files, which the Justice Department claimed didn't exist.

However, according to a recent report from the Wall Street Journal, Trump's name allegedly appears "multiple times" in the documents, and Attorney General Pam Bondi met with the president at the White House in May, where she revealed that his name was among many other high-profile figures identified.

Article continues below advertisement

All About Windmills

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

'It's a horrible thing,' the 79-year-old whined about windmills.

The report quoted sources that said officials "told the president at the meeting that the files contained what officials felt was unverified hearsay about many people, including Trump, who had socialized with Epstein in the past."

The reason why Trump's name was in the files is not yet clear.

Epstein wasn't the only thing on the controversial politician's mind while in Scotland; windmills were a hot topic. While meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Trump made clear he "will not allow a windmill to be built in the United States. They're killing us."

He rambled: "They’re killing the beauty of our scenery, our valleys, our beautiful plains, and I’m not talking about airplanes."

Article continues below advertisement

'Total Mental Collapse'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Plenty of critics called out the president for his 'mental collapse' during his Scotland trip.

READ MORE ON POLITICS
Photo of Jeffrey Epstein, Melania Trump and Donald Trump

What Does Melania Know? Mystery Over First Lady's Ties to Epstein — as Trump's Wife Insists Disgraced Pedo Had Nothing to Do With How She Met Prez at New York's Kit Kat Club

Photo of Vladimir Putin

Putin 'Ready For WW3 in 18 Months' as Russia Sends Terrifying Nuclear Threat to West — After Trump Gives Deadline For County to 'Make Peace' With Ukraine

"I’m talking about beautiful plains, beautiful areas in the United States, and you look up and you see windmills all over the place," Trump added. "It's a horrible thing. It's the most expensive form of energy. It's no good. They're made in China, almost all of them."

Trump's windmill comments also led to critics calling out his "failing brain," as former MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan said on X: "His insane obsessions, windmills, toilet flushes, shower pressure, get not even 1% of the coverage, or mental health discussions, as Joe Biden’s verbal gaffes and frailty did."

"This is a total mental collapse by Trump, who shows that at 80 years old, he can't travel as he goes off on a babbling, lie-filled rant about windmills and whales while meeting with the president of the European Commission," PoliticusUSA's Sarah Reese Jones went off.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Psychotherapist and author Dr. John Gartner previously noted Trump may be dealing with dementia, and said he believes the president is "losing his capacity for coherent speech," noting "dozens and dozens of Trump’s phonemic paraphasias, in which you use sounds in place of an actual word (a hallmark of brain damage and dementia)."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.