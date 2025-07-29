Off His Rocker? Trump's 'Mental Decline Is on Vivid Display' as President Rages About Epstein Scandal Fallout During Scotland Trip

On Monday, July 28, while speaking to reporters in Scotland, Trump claimed he had previously turned down an offer to go to the sex predator's private island, and once again tried to distance himself from Epstein by urging others to focus on former president Bill Clinton instead.

"I never went to the island, and Bill Clinton went there supposedly 28 times," Trump claimed. "I never went to the island, but [former Treasury Secretary] Larry Summers, I hear, went there; he was the head of Harvard.

"And many other people that are very big people, nobody ever talks about them."

Trump added: "I never had the privilege of going to his island, and I did turn him down. But a lot of people in Palm Beach were invited to his island. In one of my very good moments, I turned it down. I didn't want to go to his island."