'You Were My Man': Hulk Hogan's Ex-Wife Linda Admits She Was 'Broken' After WWE Legend 'Cheated' During Their Marriage... And Confesses She 'Never Got Over Him' Following Nasty Divorce
Hulk Hogan's ex-wife, Linda Hogan, shared a moving confession about the man she was married to for 26 years, following his death at the age of 71, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Linda, 62, was the first of Hulk's three wives and was there by his side when he began his meteoric rise to fame in the early '80s.
"I still love him ... It’s so hard to know he’s just gone. I tried to stay strong for Nick ... but I’m melting down now," she penned with devastation. "It’s very sad. I love you Hulkster. You were my man. The only man for me. RIP."
'It Hurt When He cheated'
Linda filed for divorce from Hulk, real name Terry Bollea, in 2007, after he allegedly cheated on her with their daughter Brooke's best friend, Christiane Plante
"I loved Hulkster more than he loved me. It hurt when he cheated. But he was sooo famous," she wrote about his infidelity.
Linda then spoke about how the pain prevented her from finding meaningful love again.
"I sort of understood, but it was crushing. It hurt. I never got over him or started a real relationship with anyone ... I missed HIM!"
'I Still Love Him'
"I’ve been weeping all day. The finality. It’s just shocking. We spent every minute together for so many years. I’ve known him since he was 28 yrs old! I was 22," Linda explained about how the former couple spent their formative years together.
While Linda and Hulk had no contact at the time of his death on July 24, she said she kept up with his life via their son, Nick, 35.
"I still love him. Even tho I never spoke or saw him, Nick did ... and Nick would tell me things and vice versa. Just news about life. I still felt ... although broken ... we still were a family," she told fans.
"It’s so hard to know he’s just gone ... It’s very sad."
'You Will Never Forget the Hurt'
Plante spoke out about her alleged affair with Hulk in a 2008 interview.
“My relationship with Terry began at a time when Terry and Linda privately knew their marriage was ending,” she dished at the time. “She had left him already, although no official papers had been filed.”
“Having felt the guilt and pain build up, I gave a note to Brooke apologizing for my actions,” Plante added about her stunning betrayal of her then-BFF. “I will never be able to fully forgive myself for this. I have lost an amazing friend.”
Brooke shared several messages with fans in 2008 via her MySpace blog, revealing how the cheating scandal wrecked her world.
"When your best friend and one of your closest family members that you have loved unconditionally since your first day on this Earth, betray you together ... you will never forget the hurt they caused you," the former reality star wrote.
“I’m going through one of the hardest issues I’ve ever had to deal with in my life … please keep me and my family in your prayers.”
'My Family Is the Worst Mess'
Brooke was still estranged from her dad at the time of his death. She shared in 2023, ahead of the former WWF legend's third marriage to Sky Daily, how she cut off contact.
"I have completely separate reasons for going no contact with each of my parents. No contact with my mom has nothing to do with my dad, and no contact with my father has nothing to do with my mother. This decision was made based purely on how they have each dealt with me my entire life," Brooke told fans via Instagram.
Linda revealed a distressing family update months before her ex-husband's death, revealing how Brooke was still estranged from her parents.
“I'm okay with most things, but today, something hit,” Linda told fans in an Instagram Stories video on March 26. “It's been 15—or longer—years since I left Hulk Hogan and my family is in the worst mess.”
“Brooke doesn't talk to us,” she revealed. “She's had twins. She got married, she didn't tell us… She had a huge fight with Terry. I don't know how that reflected onto me, but she cut me out too.”
Brooke wed hockey player Steven Oleksy in 2022 and gave birth to twins in January.
Linda went on to accuse Hulk of being a “complete liar” and a “sex addict."
“I have to be honest about what I went through in my marriage with Terry as Hulk Hogan,” she shared, “and what it entailed, and what it has caused over the years.”
“He marches on, like, ‘Oh, I'm promoting my own beer, real American beer. Yeah, look at me,’” Linda continued as she went in and out of crying. “He's such a hero, right? Not.”
“I've given him more opportunities to come back and make up the family. It’s been 20 years and I’m still this sad. Somebody please explain that," she sobbed.