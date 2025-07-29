'You Were My Man': Hulk Hogan's Ex-Wife Linda Admits She Was 'Broken' After WWE Legend 'Cheated' During Their Marriage... And Confesses She 'Never Got Over Him' Following Nasty Divorce

Hulk Hogan's ex-wife, Linda Hogan, shared a moving confession about the man she was married to for 26 years, following his death at the age of 71, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Linda, 62, was the first of Hulk's three wives and was there by his side when he began his meteoric rise to fame in the early '80s.

"I still love him ... It’s so hard to know he’s just gone. I tried to stay strong for Nick ... but I’m melting down now," she penned with devastation. "It’s very sad. I love you Hulkster. You were my man. The only man for me. RIP."