Bianca Wallace Denies Alice Evans' Claim She Had An Affair With her then Husband Ioan Gruffudd As She Hits Out At Love Rival for Inventing 'Disgusting, Vile Story'

Evans is in the midst of a bitter legal battle with former husband Gruffudd, who she claims had a three-year affair with Wallace while they were still married.

But after receiving abuse from trolls, who have threatened her unborn child, Wallace has chosen to speak out.

Taking to Instagram with a screenshot of some of the hate she has received, Wallace — who wed Gruffudd in April — called the affair accusations "pathetic" and "utterly ridiculous."

She wrote: "I have ignored this truly pathetic narrative for nearly 4 years now because of how utterly ridiculous and clearly insane it is.

"But threaten my innocent, unborn baby and the time for ignoring is up! Absolutely no one will ever threaten my baby over a made-up story about an affair that literally never happened! No way."