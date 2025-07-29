Your tip
Ioan Gruffudd

Bianca Wallace Denies Alice Evans' Claim She Had An Affair With her then Husband Ioan Gruffudd As She Hits Out At Love Rival for Inventing 'Disgusting, Vile Story'

picture of Alice Evans, Ioan Gruffudd and Bianca Wallace
Source: MEGA

Bianca Wallace has hit out at Alice Evans, left, for claiming she had an affair with her then husband Ioan Gruffudd before they got together.

July 29 2025, Published 11:39 a.m. ET

Bianca Wallace has insisted she did not have an affair with Ioan Gruffudd and accused his ex-wife Alice Evans of making up the "vile" claims.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Wallace, who announced in June she was expecting Gruffudd's baby, broke her silence on the cheating allegations during an Instagram rant on Monday.

Hitting Back

Source: @IAMBIANCAWALLACE;INSTAGRAM

Wallace blasts Evans in stinging social media post.

Evans is in the midst of a bitter legal battle with former husband Gruffudd, who she claims had a three-year affair with Wallace while they were still married.

But after receiving abuse from trolls, who have threatened her unborn child, Wallace has chosen to speak out.

Taking to Instagram with a screenshot of some of the hate she has received, Wallace — who wed Gruffudd in April — called the affair accusations "pathetic" and "utterly ridiculous."

She wrote: "I have ignored this truly pathetic narrative for nearly 4 years now because of how utterly ridiculous and clearly insane it is.

"But threaten my innocent, unborn baby and the time for ignoring is up! Absolutely no one will ever threaten my baby over a made-up story about an affair that literally never happened! No way."

Attacked By Trolls

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Wallace says Evans' accusations have sparked brutal trolling, including threats on unborn baby.

Since Gruffudd and Wallace went public with their romance, Evans has openly hit out at their relationship on social media and claimed the pair had been embroiled in a three-year affair.

Back in 2022, Wallace, 32, posted a snap of her and Gruffudd holding hands, which Evans branded "sick" and "evil," and claimed seeing the image was like a "stake in the heart."

Responding to Evans' claims directly in her post, Wallace continued: "In October 2021 my husband's ex made up a disgusting, vile story about my husband and I having an affair.

"For 3 years and 9 months the narrative has been ongoing, making people like 'rivqah2020' message me, and now my unborn baby, threats like this.

"The TRUTH has been set in black and white, in clear evidence, under oath numerous times, and all available in public record."

'Tired Of This B-----t'

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Wallace admits she is tired of the abuse Evans' comments have caused.

She added: "I will not have my innocent baby born into this completely intentional manufactured drama. This has all got to end now, and it needs to end with the truth and facts.

"My husband and I haven't deserved one second of this, and now, our unborn baby is being threatened and attacked. Absolutely no f------ way!

"I know that I speak for so many people out there who have lived through this kind of abuse, lies and manipulation when I say we are all sick and tired of the b------t now."

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Evans wants ex-husband Gruffudd to up the monthly support money she receives.

Evans, 56, and Gruffudd, 51, were married for 14 years before divorcing in 2021.

They share two daughters, Ella, 15, and Elsie, 11.

The Fantastic Four actor is currently paying his ex-wife $4,500 a month in support payments, but Evans claims that’s not enough, and she's seeking more via the courts amid her own financial troubles, which she claims resulted in her being evicted from her house in Los Angeles.

